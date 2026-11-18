(Photo: Unsplash / Shelby Deeter)

The Coalition for Marriage (C4M) has warned that government proposals could restrict preaching on traditional views of marriage and sexual morality, both on the streets and in churches.

Tony Rucinski, chief executive of C4M, pointed to a government consultation on giving the Charity Commission greater powers to “tackle extremism”. The consultation proposes barring people convicted of a hate crime from serving as charity trustees or managers until their convictions are spent.

The consultation refers to the Public Order Act 1986, which prohibits, among other things, “stirring up hatred … on the grounds of sexual orientation”.

It also lists evidence that could be used to bar individuals, including social media posts, witness testimony, videos and “transcripts of sermons”.

Rucinski also warned that ‘respect orders’ targeting people likely to cause “harassment, alarm or distress to any person” could be used against street preachers who promote marriage between a man and a woman.

Taken together, he argued, the measures represent “a quiet pincer movement on preaching about real marriage, inside our churches and out on our streets”.

“We know what the Government’s own officials make of real marriage beliefs,” Rucinski said, referring to a recent report by journalist Steven Edginton into a leaked Home Office counter-terror report that apparently lists "nostalgia for traditionalism" among the features of ‘Christian extremism’.

“It says such Christians believe ‘Socially “liberal” sections of society’ are ‘undermining “traditional” values relating to sexuality and gender roles’. Those values are what marriage rests on - one man and one woman, immutable sex recorded at birth, and a mother and a father for every child. Officials now file these beliefs under extremism.”

Rucinski cited the case of Bernard Randall, a former chaplain at Trent College. Randall lost his job and was reported to the government’s Prevent counter-terrorism programme after telling students they did not have to “accept the ideas of LGBT activists”.

After a seven-year legal battle, Randall received a settlement and his permission to officiate in the Church of England was reinstated.

Rucinski argued that the government proposals lack protections for the belief that marriage is between one man and one woman. He said such protections were included when same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales in 2013.

“The consultation on the rules says they are ‘not intended ... to prevent legitimate debates or speakers’. But the actual rules themselves say no such thing. Coalition for Marriage is demanding that the 2013 Government’s promises be written into the rules.”