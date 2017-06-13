Looking for a church? Here are some things you should consider

x

Pixabay

"Let us firmly hold the profession of our faith without wavering, for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to spur one another to love and to good works. Let us not forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but let us exhort one another, especially as you see the Day approaching." – Hebrews 10:23-25 (MEV)

Fellowship with other believers is very important in the Christian life. As such, it would be best for believers to look for a church where they can fellowship with others, grow in the Word of God, and learn to serve one another in love.

But with research showing us that many Christians are leaving church halls for various reasons, some might feel discouraged from going to church. Because of the current trend, there might be some who would think that it's not important to go and have fellowship in church anymore. This is not right.

Still, for those who long to go to a church to fellowship with others, how do we know which church to go to? What are the things we should consider as we choose a church?

While there's no perfect and flawless church, there are some that would be the right fit for you. I hope to help you find it by giving you this list of things to check based on Acts 2:42.

Advertisement

"They continued steadfastly in the apostles' teaching and fellowship, in the breaking of bread and in the prayers."

Factors to consider

1) The Word as ultimate authority

First, you need to check if the church you go to continues "steadfastly in the apostles' teaching." Other translations call this "doctrine." The Word of God must be precisely taught without wavering.

What do they teach and talk about? They talk about what the Lord Jesus has taught (see Matthew 28:19-20).

2) Genuine love for each other

Next, there should be authentic fellowship in the church. Each and every Christian is important to Christ, and brotherly love and genuine concern should be shared by each and every person as much as possible.

The Lord Jesus said our love for each other as brothers will prove that we are His disciples (see John 13:35). When the church is like a family with God as the Head, that's a good sign.

3) Christ is Lord

While some treat the breaking of bread as a ritual or ceremony that's conducted frequently, it's actually more than that. It's a remembrance of Christ's life and sacrifice on our behalf. (see Luke 22:19)

With each and every breaking of the bread we remember that we were sinners saved by grace through the life, death, and resurrection of Christ (see Ephesians 2:8-9). Is the church you are going to centered on the true Gospel of Christ? Does it hold Christ in the highest position inside the church – as Lord over every person and thing, higher than any church minister and leader?

4) Dependence on God

Lastly, there's prayer. We're always told that prayer is the lifeblood of every Christian. The early church was very prayerful: an obvious proof of its dependence on and intimacy with God (see Philippians 4:6).

Do your church and its leaders constantly seek the Lord and acknowledge their dependence on His grace? Does it encourage all members to cultivate a personal relationship with God?

Friends, I hope you find yourself fellowshipping in a church that truly loves God.