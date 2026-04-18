SNP 'conversion therapy' ban would be 'fundamentally illiberal'

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Campaigners have denounced “fundamentally illiberal” plans to introduce a ban on so-called 'conversion therapy' in Scotland.

Elections to the Scottish Parliament are due to take place on 7 May. Opinion polls suggest that while support for the governing SNP has dropped significantly in the last five years, the party is still on average 10 points clear of either Labour or the Conservatives.

The SNP, Labour and the Greens have all pledged in their manifestos to bring in some form of conversion therapy ban. The SNP's manifesto pledge is to ban "harmful conversion practices".

Such a ban would, supporters claim, serve to protect LGBT identifying people from abuse.

Critics of a ban however point out that abuse in therapy or counselling settings is already illegal, and that a conversion therapy ban would only serve to remove choice from those who have sexual feelings they are not comfortable with.

Furthermore, such laws could even criminalise harmless and well-intentioned activities, for example, pastors counselling someone with unwanted same-sex attraction or praying with them, and parents advising their children against transitioning.

Aidan O’Neill is a KC who represented For Women Scotland, the group whose case led to the Supreme Court ruling in favour of biological reality. O’Neill said of conversion therapy proposals are “fundamentally illiberal in intent and effect”.

He added that such laws “would have the undoubted effect of criminalising much mainstream pastoral work of churches, mosques and synagogues and temples”.

The Christian Institute is opposing the plans and has launched the “Let Us Pray” campaign against overreach by any potential conversion therapy ban.

The campaign’s spokeswoman, Joanna Timm, said, “Gay and trans people are already protected from abusive and coercive practices under Scots law.

"Campaigners are clear that they want a ban to compel parents and clinicians to medically transition gender-confused young people, and to criminalise Christians for expressing traditional views on sexuality and gender.

“It’s astonishing that several of the major parties are backing a Bill that could see ordinary people jailed for refusing to yield to the demands of the LGBTQ+ lobby.”