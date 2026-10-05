Irish archbishops urge peace and reconciliation amid Drumcree stand-off

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, and Archbishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh. (Photo: Catholic Communications Office archive)

Ireland’s Catholic and Church of Ireland archbishops have appealed for an “urgent” initiative to resolve the Drumcree parade dispute and asked Christians to pray for peace.

In a joint statement, the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and his Church of Ireland counterpart, Archbishop John McDowell, warned against language that deepens division and called for respect for the rule of law alongside renewed efforts to build trust between communities.

The appeal comes amid a stand-off over an Orange Order parade from Drumcree Church along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown. The Parades Commission authorised the march for the first time in almost 30 years, but police prevented it from proceeding on 27 September after protesters blocked the route.



Orange Order members want to complete their traditional route, while residents oppose the parade, citing the painful history associated with the dispute. Talks ended without agreement last week, and residents have launched legal actions against the permission granted for the march.



In their joint statement, the archbishops posed the question: “How can we be good neighbours to each other?”

They also encouraged Christians to consider what would be generous and for the common good.

“We acknowledge the real hurt left by past violence, and the fragility of the present situation. We caution against language that inflames division and urge people to make space for a peaceful way forward,” they said.

“We call for an urgent, constructive, inclusive and reconciling initiative to help find a way through this crisis.

”The archbishops acknowledged their own failings and expressed willingness to help guide the community towards peace.

They also released a video jointly reciting the Prayer for Peace of Saint Francis, inviting people across Ireland and beyond to use it at home and in worship over the weekend.



“We ask all Christians, and all people of good will, on the island and beyond, to pray for peace, healing and reconciliation at this time.



This prayer offers a way to pray, and a challenge to live: to let the love of God and neighbour shape our words and actions they said.