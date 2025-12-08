CoE pioneers new church in Bournemouth housing estate

(Photo: Diocese of Winchester)

The Diocese of Winchester has announced plans to establish a new church community in Townsend, on the edges of Bournemouth.

The new community will be based at the local YMCA building and will serve the people of the surrounding housing estate.

The project is being spearheaded by Rev Ed Haycock, the Diocesan Estates Champion.

Rev Haycock said, “The most exciting thing is that God’s already here. There are so many Christians in this community. There are so many people interested in faith and asking questions.

"For us as a church, we’ve decided to call ourselves Townsend Church because they already exist. God’s people are already here. Our hope is to gather them, to equip and to empower them and give them something to invite their friends, their family, and their neighbours to."

He added that a lot of effort has been made to get to know the local community and the key local stakeholders.

The hope is that the church will also serve vulnerable locals, particularly the elderly, and those struggling with addiction.

“We would love people to know that the church is here for them, that we’re not just on a hill over there or somewhere else, but we are in the community for them, just as God is for them. So, we would love for people to see a visible Christian presence wanting to make a difference," he said.

It is hoped that the church will be a blessing to an estate that has its share of challenges, being ranked in the bottom eight per cent for social deprivation in Britain.

Rev Haycock said, “There is a lot of need but there’s a beautiful community here as well, and there are people that are already making such a difference.”

As well as undertaking this new project, Rev Haycock will continue to manage his existing parish.

“I feel like I’m spinning lots of plates because I’ve got commitments to the existing parish as well, but when I sit down and take a breath, the glimpses of God’s kingdom, just make it. The day-by-day conversations about faith help you to know that God’s really up to something," he said.