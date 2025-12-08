Church-run shop volunteers receive prestigious award for decades of service

(Photo: Church of Scotland)

A group of Christian volunteers have been honoured with The King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS.

Choices is a community shop established by St John’s Church in Carluke, South Lanarkshire. It is run by around 40 volunteers from different local churches.

The shop sells a range of items, including good quality second-hand goods, however it also provides space for people to come and receive counselling, work experience, employment skills or simply someone to listen.

Jack Battison, the treasurer of Choices, said that staff and volunteers at the shop "feel truly honoured and thrilled" to have their service recognised with the honour.

He added that the project was a perfect example of what Christians from different churches can achieve when they "work together in a common purpose" in the name of Jesus Christ.

The shop was established in 1993, at least in part in response to the closure of the Ravenscraig Steel Works in nearby Motherwell. Around 1,200 jobs were lost when the works closed in 1992, and the knock-on effects likely cost many more thousands their employment.

Financial hardship and high unemployment in the area increased the need for a ministry like Choices.

Although initially a Church of Scotland project, members of the local Catholic and United Reformed Church’s also quickly became involved.

In the 32 years of its operation the shop has made over £1.2 million in sales, the vast majority of which (£850,000) has gone to charities like Christian Aid, Clydesdale Foodbank, St Andrews Hospice, local youth organisations and international disaster appeals.

Battison said, "The shop is run entirely by unpaid volunteers who give their time to help the community. Many of these ladies have been working in the shop for over 20 and in some cases 30 years. This shows true dedication to the ethos of Choices, churches helping others in community evangelistic service.

"We should all feel proud of what has been and is being achieved through Choices and send Isobel and her staff our thanks and congratulations. We thank all those who have given donations of goods and their support to the shop over the years."