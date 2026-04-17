CoE launches worship initiative to engage more children with faith

iSingPOP (Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England has announced a new programme aimed at creating new worship communities for primary school aged children.

The Church’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB) has invested half a million pounds into the programme, which will see churches partner with iSingPOP.

iSingPOP was developed by the charity Innervation Trust, and produces worship songs for children, as well as resources for teachers and clergy who want to lead faith-based music events in schools or churches.

iSingPOP also features a four-day programme that typically ends with a whole school performance.

Under the new scheme, iSingPOP will collaborate with 300 churches and attempt to bridge the gap between school collective worship and a regular, church-based faith life.

A pilot programme has already been undertaken in the Diocese of Worcester and, according to the Church, has seen “promising growth”. After one year of the programme, 161 children have become involved in follow-on worship activities across the diocese.

One church in the diocese, St Barnabas, said the programme has already led to a number of new families joining their monthly family Sunday service.

The Church of England said the partnership with iSingPOP was part of a broader initiative to double the number of children and young people within the church as active disciples by 2030.

Suzannah O’Brien, member of the SMMIB, said, “I am so encouraged by iSingPOP’s plans to introduce a new generation of primary school-aged children to faith through vibrant worship.

"Equipping every parish church to welcome children and young people is at the heart of what we do as a Board, and I look forward to hearing stories of what God is doing through this programme.”

Miz Porter, Director of iSingPOP, said, “For 25 years, we have been working with churches and schools to create inspirational collective worship resources that uplift children.

“We believe intergenerational worship has the power to introduce whole families to the Gospel, and we are delighted that this new programme will help churches across the country in deepen their relationships with local schools.”