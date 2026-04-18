Christians in UK feel free to worship but sense growing cultural pressure - report

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Christians in the UK can largely practise their faith openly and without legal restriction, but many are increasingly concerned about a cultural shift affecting these freedoms, according to a new report by the Evangelical Alliance.

The study titled, Confident Faith, Contested Culture, is based on a survey of 884 evangelical Christians across the UK conducted in late 2025, alongside additional polling of nearly 1,500 respondents.

It paints a nuanced picture of religious life in modern Britain, noting that Christians continue to worship, pray, read scripture and share their faith openly in churches, schools, workplaces, universities, homes and online, with freedoms described as “real, meaningful and worthy of gratitude".

The report highlights that while rights remain enshrined, many Christians feel the cultural climate is shifting.

As the report states: “This tension – between objective freedoms and subjective experience – sits at the heart of this report.”

Survey data shows that more than 88% of evangelicals believe they can openly practise their faith in the UK. Yet nearly half (48%) report that expressing those beliefs in public has become more difficult over the past five years. This perceived difficulty is not primarily linked to legal changes, but to cultural shifts.

Respondents pointed to increasing sensitivity around social issues such as sexuality and gender, increasing social polarisation, and the amplifying effect of social media.

The findings suggest a gap between formal rights and "perceptions of pressure, marginalisation and misunderstanding are increasing".

While most Christians acknowledge their freedoms, many (41%) approach public expressions of faith more cautiously.

Over three quarters (79%) said they felt able to speak out publicly on issues in line with their faith, but a notable minority said they feel unable to do so, often citing worries about being misunderstood, harming relationships, or not knowing how to voice their views without being perceived negatively.

The report frames this as a discipleship issue, finding that many Christians want to speak but feel “ill-equipped to navigate complex cultural conversations”.

The report also explores how Christians experience public life and employment.

Almost half of respondents believe there are greater difficulties for Christians in visible roles such as politics, education and media, where scrutiny of beliefs - particularly around marriage and sexuality - can be intense.

Simultaneously, 16% of respondents saw visibility as bringing greater opportunities to speak about faith, with the report noting that “visibility increases both opportunity and vulnerability.”

Some respondents pointed to disadvantages, including “negative stereotypes and media portrayals,” while others highlighted the continued influence of Christianity on UK institutions and culture as a source of “familiarity and legitimacy".

In the workplace, a majority – 60% - report that they are comfortable being open about their faith, often describing it as shaping qualities such as “integrity, compassion, patience and perseverance".

However, a significant minority (24%) report hesitation, with some experiencing criticism or social exclusion.

Although fewer than 5% reported hate crime, around 35% said they had encountered non-criminal hostility, including verbal abuse, social pressure and negative assumptions about their beliefs.

The report emphasises that hostility is usually “relational, cultural and reputational”, not legal.

At the same time, the report suggests there are strong relational opportunities for sharing faith.

Many respondents said they feel equipped to speak about their beliefs, particularly with atheists, agnostics, Muslims and Jews, and the majority anticipate a favourable response from friends (80%) and family, though workplace reactions are seen as more uncertain (30%).

Many respondents described positive relationships and a general openness to conversations about faith.

The study also highlights concern among evangelicals about the rise of Christian nationalism.

Awareness is high, with 92% familiar with the concept, and more than 64% expressing concern about its influence in the UK.

While many affirmed Christianity’s historic role in shaping the nation - with around 85% recognising its influence on political culture - the report notes “significant caution about merging national identity too closely with religious identity".

Evangelical political engagement remains varied, with voting patterns described as “politically diverse and volatile".

Almost half of respondents said they had changed their voting preference since the 2024 general election.

In its conclusion, the report states: “For many evangelical Christians, the challenge is less about what the law says and more about how their conviction is perceived and received in an increasingly contested cultural landscape.”

This environment, the report suggests, can lead some believers to “self-censor or withdraw” from public conversations out of concern for relationships or professional consequences.

Despite these pressures, the report points to ongoing opportunities, highlighting openness, curiosity and spiritual searching among the public.

It ultimately calls for a shift away from simply defending religious freedom towards building confidence - “confidence to live faithfully, to speak respectfully and to contribute constructively to a diverse and democratic society.”