Archbishop of Canterbury joins Pope in call for peace

(Photo: Neil Turner)

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, has joined Pope Leo XIV in calling for peace across the world.

The Pope has made repeated calls to the US and Israel to lay down arms.

His latest comments came while visiting Cameroon, which itself is facing an internal conflict. In his remarks, Pope Leo said, “The world is thirsting for peace … Enough of war.”

He urged people to reject what he called “the logic of war” and to build relationships based on trust and openness.

In a separate statement, Mullally said she wished to stand in solidarity with the Pope as her “brother in Christ” and called upon Anglicans worldwide to promote “peace and justice throughout the world”.

She said, “As innocent people are killed and displaced, families torn apart, and futures destroyed, the human cost of war is incalculable. It is the calling of every Christian – and of all people of faith and goodwill – to work and pray for peace. We must also urge all those entrusted with political authority to pursue every possible peaceful and just means of resolving conflict.”

The Archbishop is due to meet the Pope later this month in Rome, where the two are expected to pray together.

“Prayer is not an escape from the world, nor a turning away from injustice; rather, it is a turning towards God in the midst of it, confronting evil, seeking God’s will, and becoming instruments of transformation and peace," she said.

She reminded Christians of God’s Word which says that all people are made in God’s image, adding that it is a Christian duty to “stand in solidarity with all who suffer” with compassion and love, just as Christ himself did for mankind.

Concluding her statement, Mullally called upon Anglicans “to join with His Holiness in raising our voices for peace and justice throughout the world".

"Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, blesses the peacemakers and calls them children of God. In a time marked by hatred, division, and violence, may we be steadfast in that calling – witnesses to hope, agents of reconciliation, and bearers of God’s peace in a wounded world," she said.