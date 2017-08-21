Society
Sharks, torpedoes and prayers: The story of USS Indianapolis
Hillsong's Brian Houston warns of 'wide-ranging ramifications' in Australia's gay marriage vote
Former Archbishop of Westminster is seriously ill in hospital
Pope throws down gauntlet to world leaders on migration
How to talk to children about colour
Romanian Orthodox bishop resigns after sex tape scandal
Pakistani Christian boy faces death penalty for burning Quran
Terror experts, politicians and church leaders to debate religious unity in UK cities
It's worse than you think: Four things Christians get wrong about 'sin'
Barcelona terror: Pope Francis joins Catholics in praying for victims of 'utterly reprehensible' ...

Terror experts, politicians and church leaders to debate religious unity in UK cities

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Senior politicians, terror experts and Christian leaders will come together for a major two-day conference discussing religious unity in British cities.

The shock of Brexit and the horror of terrorist attacks on London and Manchester have highlighted the need for Christians to take a leading role in transforming UK towns, said event organiser Roger Sutton.

In London just over 2,000 of 31,000 officers are able to carry guns although the government plans to increase that numberReuters

The Westminster-based conference in October will be addressed by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, chief constable Olivia Pinkney and head of the counter-terror Prevent strategy David Smart.

'I think there is a sense we need to come together now for the transformation for our places,' Sutton, a former church leader from Manchester, told Christian Today.

'T'he core message is that this is a big conversation about the future of our cities and towns.

'To have that conversation you have got to have that conversation across the whole Church.'

Head of the UK Catholic Church Cardinal Vincent Nichols will also address the summit alongside Pastor Agu Irukwu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Bishop Angaelos, head of the UK Coptic Church and a leading spokesman on the plight of Christians in the Middle East.

'We are facing some significant challenges as a nation over the next few years,' said Sutton.

'What future do we want for our children and the places we live in? How can we heal the divisions? How can we support the most vulnerable and reach our potential as a nation?'

He added: 'We wont have complete clarity on all the complex issues facing our cities over the next 15 years, but we hope to underline some key Christian values that we need to build on such as unity, forgiveness, justice, freedom service and love. It's time to imagine and work towards a better future for our children and a kinder way of living together.'

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY