Christians must work together for spiritual renewal in Europe, church leaders hear

Anita Laryea
Holy Renaissance Conference
Delegates at the Holy Renaissance Conference.

Christian leaders and evangelists from across the globe gathered in London for the Holy Renaissance Conference, an event focused on evangelism, unity and public witness.

The conference was hosted by Share Jesus International in partnership with Billion Soul Harvest, a movement committed to reaching a billion people worldwide with the message of Jesus Christ.

Among the keynote speakers was Dr James Hwang, founder and visionary of Billion Soul Harvest, who spoke passionately about the spiritual condition of Europe.

“I’ve been praying for the continent of Europe for a long while,” Hwang told leaders. “The deepest crisis in Europe is not simply a lack of truth, it is a lack of the presence of God. What Europe needs now is the presence of God.”

Young Cho, international coordinator for Billion Soul Harvest, stressed the urgency of evangelism and unity among Christians worldwide.

“There are more than eight billion people in the world,” he said. “Out of those, 2.5 billion are Christian. We are here because we want to see those in darkness taste and see the goodness of God.”

He described four central themes driving Billion Soul Harvest: “great return, great harvest, great unity and great breakthrough.”

“In the UK many young people are turning to God,” Cho said. “We want to see a flood of harvest happening everywhere, like a tsunami. That can only be done through great unity amongst us. This cannot be done by one person, one church or one nation. It has to be done by the body of Christ united together.”

The conference also featured breakout sessions designed to equip churches and individuals for evangelism.

Geoff Shave, Church Engagement Director at Agapé UK, led a session titled “Recommending Jesus,” focused on personal witness and outreach.

“Quite often where church witness gets stuck is with personal witness,” he said. “How do I have that conversation with my colleague at work? How do I live intentionally with those around me?”

Shave encouraged leaders to reflect on their “sphere of influence” - the people they encounter daily.

“If God has placed someone in your life who does not know Him, there’s a reason for that,” he said. “He loves them so much that He’s connected them with you.”

Another breakout session was led by Shawn Brann, founder of Ignite Europe and the Go & Tell Movement.

Brann explained that what began as a small gathering in Zurich five years ago has now expanded into multiple international events.

“We are working on 15 national events around the world,” he said, adding, “These are the greatest days in church history.”

However, he also spoke about the need to mobilise ordinary believers for evangelism rather than limiting outreach to large public events.

Brann challenged what he described as common misconceptions about evangelism, insisting that sharing faith is a calling for all Christians rather than a task reserved for a select few.

“Evangelism is an expectation and command for all believers and not a special gift for some,” he said. “The role of the evangelist is to equip the church and teach people how to share the gospel.”

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