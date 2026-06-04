Report warns religious freedom protections in Mexico exist largely ‘on paper’

(Photo: Unsplash/Jorge Aguilar)

A new report by Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) has warned that despite Mexico's strong constitutional protections for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), many religious minorities continue to face discrimination, violence and displacement, while authorities frequently fail to intervene.

The report, Protection on Paper: The Situation of Freedom of Religion or Belief in Mexico, says that legal safeguards often exist only in theory, with serious violations continuing across several regions of the country.

According to CSW, violations generally fall into two categories: those carried out by organised criminal groups and those occurring in indigenous communities governed under the traditional “Uses and Customs” system, which allows communities a degree of self-governance.

The report documents more than 130 serious cases of FoRB violations in recent years and notes that in Oaxaca state alone authorities recorded over 60 cases during the last three years.

It cites a 2022 national survey data indicating that around three in 10 Mexicans – over 3 million people - belonging to non-Catholic religious and belief minorities experience prejudice or discrimination.

CSW found that in some indigenous communities, local leaders seek to compel adherence often to the majority faith – Roman Catholicism.

Religious minorities have reportedly been coerced to provide monetary contributions to Catholic festivals, participate in religious ceremonies, and observe practices contrary to their beliefs.

Those who refuse can face serious consequences, including loss of voting rights, denial of public services, arbitrary detention, violence and forced displacement.

One case highlighted in the report concerns Protestant pastor Mariano Velásquez Martínez, who was allegedly detained for two days and later expelled with his wife and infant daughter from his community in Oaxaca in January after refusing to take part in Roman Catholic rituals during a local festival.

The report also describes long-running disputes involving Protestant Christian families in Hidalgo state.

In one case, 139 people, including 70 children, were forced to flee their homes in April 2024 following years of religious discrimination, including restrictions on access to schooling, healthcare, land ownership and burial rights because of their Protestant Christian faith.

The families eventually resettled in the neighbouring state of Veracruz, where they founding a new community called “La Paz.”

Elsewhere, organised criminal groups have reportedly imposed restrictions on movement and public gatherings, making it difficult or impossible for religious communities to meet for worship.

Religious leaders who challenge criminal activity or refuse extortion demands have faced threats, violence, forced displacement and, in some cases, death.

Among the cases cited is that of 79-year-old Protestant missionary Benito Guevara Arcos, who disappeared in Guerrero state in March 2026 after reportedly being taken by armed men who objected to his preaching. He remains missing.

The report argues that a “culture of impunity” has allowed many abuses to continue.

Victims are often reluctant to report violations, fearing retaliation or believing authorities will not act. Other times it is because perpetrators are frequently close relatives and reporting the abuse risks escalating violence.

Even when complaints are made, investigations are frequently inadequate and court rulings are not always enforced.

Pablo Vargas, the national director of human rights group Impulso18, said, “The government of Mexico must provide education on freedom of religion or belief at all levels,” adding that authorities should foster respect for human dignity, human rights and peaceful coexistence.

Anna Lee Stangl, CSW's Americas Team Leader, said Mexico must also address what she described as a culture of impunity surrounding religious freedom violations.

“Perpetrators must be brought to justice, and victims must be given confidence that reporting their experience will result not only in a swift response from the government but also in protection from further violations,” she said.

CSW concluded that the challenge in Mexico is not primarily a lack of legal protection, but a failure to enforce existing laws – a failure of political will, institutional capacity, and accountability at every level of government.

The organisation is calling on Mexican authorities and international partners like the UN, the EU, UK and US governments, to work together to ensure that freedom of religion or belief is protected in practice as well as on paper.