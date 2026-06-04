Calls for prayers for England amid tensions over murder of Henry Nowak

Henry Nowak (Photo: Facebook)

Church of England bishops are appealing for peace and asking Christians to pray for England following unrest over the circumstances surrounding the murder of student Henry Nowak.

Protesters have clashed with police in Southampton in recent days after police faced strong criticism for their handling of the teenager's fatal stabbing last December. Two arrests have been made and 11 officers have been injured.

Distressing police bodycam footage showed Nowak pleading for help and telling officers "I can't breathe" as they arrested and handcuffed him as he lay dying after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, 23. The footage showed Nowak saying "I've been stabbed" and an officer replying "I don't think you have mate".

The 18 year old died of his injuries and it later emerged that Digwa had lied to police about being the victim of a racist attack. Digwa, who was jailed for life over the attack, stabbed Nowak with a blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith.

Nowak's death has reignited claims of two-tier policing and calls for a review of police race guidance. Hampshire Police have apologised and an investigation into the force's actions has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Responding to unrest, the Bishop of Southampton, the Rt Rev Rhiannon King, agreed that there are questions that need answering but said this must happen in a "calm" manner and that "responding to violence with violence is not the answer.

"Henry Nowak’s death was a tragedy," she said.

"As a community in Southampton we are grieving for him and for his family, and praying for them in their devastating loss. We must heed the remarkable and brave words of Henry’s family, that they would like what happened to their son to make change for the better, to make our streets safer for everyone, and not to be used to create division or hatred.

"The terrible manner of Henry’s death raises questions that as a society we need to talk about. These conversations need to happen with calm, openness, compassion and understanding. Responding to violence with violence, whether in action or speech, is never the answer – only love drives out fear.

"There are people of different faiths and no faith, people of courage and good will, all across our city who are committed to bringing about something better from these tragic events. Please stand with us, and please pray for our communities and for Henry’s family at this painful time."

The Church of England's Lead Bishops for Racial Justice, the Bishop of Croydon, Rosemarie Mallett, and the Bishop of Kirkstall, Arun Arora, echoed these comments in a joint statement in which they called Nowak's murder an "act of evil" that was "accompanied by lies".

"The murder of Henry Nowak was an act of evil. We deeply lament the loss of an innocent life and grieve alongside his family and all those who loved him. This senseless killing was accompanied by lies that also made truth a victim," they said.

"There are clearly questions about the manner of Henry Nowak’s death. We stand with the Bishop of Southampton in her call for a prayerful and peaceful response to recent events. For conversations to be held with compassion and understanding. For the rejection of violence.

"We especially join in the call to pray for Henry’s family and friends in their grief and devastation.

"We also pray for the police and for the Sikh community both of whom were targeted in the 'terrifying violence' that occurred in Southampton on Tuesday evening. We pray for all of those in Southampton and elsewhere who now live and work in greater fear of violence.

"We have heard the words of Mark Nowak, Henry’s father, who has stated that the family 'do not want Henry’s murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension.' We lament the words of those calling for a different kind of response, one of rage, ahead of the violence and attacks against the police on Tuesday."

They concluded, "We call on Christians and those from all faiths from across the land to join with us in praying for England and for the state of our nation. To pray against division. To pray for unity. To pray for peace. To pray for the soul of our nation.

"And through our prayer to be advocates of hope in communities across our nation."