Dramatic fall in the number of young people choosing to study religion at university

(Photo: Nathan Dumlao)

The number of young people going to university to pursue a degree in religion has fallen by over a third in the last six years.

In a new report, the British Academy revealed that there were 6,500 fewer students taking theology and religious studies degree courses in 2017-18 than in 2011-12.

The drop in students has put pressure on theology departments, with some downsizing and others closing altogether, The Times reports.

British Academy president Sir David Cannadine told the newspaper that the figures were a cause for concern.

"Never has an understanding of our spirituality and the role of religion been more important to navigating the challenges we face," he said.

Sir Diarmaid MacCulloch, a church history professor at Oxford and presenter of BBC television's A History of Christianity, said it was important that people have an understanding of the major religions in Britain.

"Christianity is being supplemented by the teaching of Islam, Buddhism and other religions — not pushed aside but supplemented," he said.

"The curriculum changing away from Christian strengths to Islam and other religions reflects our nation — we have a multi-faith country which needs a first-class understanding of its religious profile to make it work properly."