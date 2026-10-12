Who was the Ethiopian eunuch and what can we learn from him?

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When we think about the history of Christianity in Africa, we may immediately think of European missionaries who travelled to the continent to spread the gospel. Yet Africa’s connection to Christianity stretches much further back, to the earliest days of the Church itself.

One particularly remarkable example is found in Acts 8:26–40, which recounts the conversion of an Ethiopian eunuch, a high-ranking African official whose encounter with Philip the evangelist transformed his life.

Although his name is never mentioned and his story occupies only a short passage, this man holds an important place in the biblical account of Christianity’s early expansion. His story not only reminds us of Africa’s presence in the early Christian movement but also offers timeless lessons about faith, humility and God’s love for all people.

As we mark Black History Month, it is worth revisiting this often-overlooked biblical figure and considering what his journey reveals about Africa’s Christian heritage and the universal reach of the gospel.

Who was the Ethiopian eunuch?

Acts 8:27 introduces him as “an important official” responsible for the treasury of the Kandake, or Candace in some translations, queen of the Ethiopians. He was therefore a man of considerable authority and responsibility within an African royal court.

The Ethiopia mentioned in this passage should not be equated with the modern-day country. As the Biblical Archaeology Society explains, the ancient term referred broadly to lands south of Egypt and, in this context, is generally associated with Nubia, or ancient Kush, in present-day Sudan.

According to World History Encyclopedia, Kandake was a royal title rather than a personal name. It was used for queens and queen mothers of the Kingdom of Kush, an ancient African civilisation centred at Meroë in present-day Sudan.

This historical context is significant. The man we encounter in Acts was not simply a traveller passing through Jerusalem, but a prominent official from an established African kingdom with its own political institutions and royal traditions.

There is also some debate surrounding the description of him as a eunuch. While the term traditionally refers to a castrated man, it could also be used to describe someone occupying a senior position in a royal household.

The official’s religious background is also unclear. Some interpret him as a Gentile worshipper of Israel’s God, while others suggest he may have been Jewish or a convert to Judaism. Whatever his background, the account presents him as a man earnestly seeking God.

A journey of faith and divine encounter

When Philip encountered the Ethiopian official, he was returning home after travelling to Jerusalem to worship (Acts 8:27–28). We are not told exactly how far he had travelled or how long his journey had taken, but his willingness to make such a pilgrimage suggests that worship was important to him. Even on his journey home, he continued reading the Scriptures. Acts 8:28 tells us that he was seated in his chariot, reading from the book of Isaiah.

Meanwhile, an angel of the Lord had instructed Philip to travel south to the desert road connecting Jerusalem and Gaza. He obeyed without being told whom he would meet there.

The Holy Spirit then prompted Philip to approach the chariot. As Philip ran towards it, he heard the Ethiopian reading from Isaiah and asked whether he understood what he was reading.

The official replied: “How can I, unless someone explains it to me?” (Acts 8:31).

This response reveals something beautiful about the Ethiopian’s character. Despite his high status, he was humble enough to acknowledge that he needed help understanding the passage.

He was reading Isaiah 53:7–8, quoted in Acts from its Greek translation, which describes a suffering figure led like a sheep to the slaughter and deprived of justice (Acts 8:32–33). When he asked whom the prophet was speaking about, Philip began with that passage and told him the good news about Jesus (Acts 8:34–35). Acts does not record the full explanation, but Christians understand the passage as pointing to Christ’s suffering and death.

As they continued along the road, they came to some water. The Ethiopian asked: “Look, here is water. What can stand in the way of my being baptised?” (Acts 8:36).

Some manuscripts include an additional exchange, traditionally numbered Acts 8:37, in which Philip says the Ethiopian may be baptised if he believes with all his heart. The Ethiopian replies: “I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.”

The official ordered the chariot to stop, and Philip baptised him. Acts 8:39 tells us that the Spirit of the Lord then suddenly took Philip away, while the Ethiopian continued his journey rejoicing.

What began as a journey home became an extraordinary encounter with the gospel.

What can we learn from the Ethiopian eunuch today?

The Ethiopian eunuch’s story offers valuable lessons about faith, humility, obedience and the inclusive nature of the gospel.

First, he demonstrates a genuine hunger for God. He travelled to Jerusalem to worship and continued studying Scripture on his return journey. His example challenges us to consider how much priority we give to knowing God and understanding His Word.

Second, he demonstrates humility and a willingness to learn. Despite his high position, he did not pretend to understand the passage he was reading. Instead, he welcomed Philip’s guidance. We too should approach Scripture with humility, recognising that there is always more to learn and that God can use others to deepen our understanding.

Third, he demonstrates a readiness to respond in faith. After hearing the good news about Jesus, the Ethiopian asked to be baptised. His response encourages us not only to hear God’s Word but also to believe and put it into practice.

Philip’s example is equally instructive. He obeyed God’s leading, approached a stranger and took the time to explain Scripture to one individual (Acts 8:26–35). Although Philip did not know whom he would meet on the desert road, God had prepared an opportunity for him to share the gospel with someone seeking to understand His Word.

Sometimes, we may become so concerned with reaching large numbers of people that we overlook the importance of reaching just one person. Yet this encounter reminds us that God can work through a single conversation to transform someone’s life.

It is also a beautiful reminder of God’s providence: even on the desert roads of life, He is present and working in ways we may not yet understand, bringing people together at the right time and in unexpected circumstances.

A Gospel that crosses boundaries

The Ethiopian’s conversion also reveals something profound about the universal reach of the Gospel.

Before His ascension, Jesus told His disciples that they would be His witnesses in Jerusalem, throughout Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth (Acts 1:8). As the early Church grew, the Gospel began to spread beyond Jerusalem, reaching people from different nations, cultures and social backgrounds. The Ethiopian’s encounter with Philip illustrates this expansion.

There may also be a deeper significance to his inclusion. Deuteronomy 23:1 excludes men with certain injuries to their genitals from entering “the assembly of the Lord”. Isaiah 56:3–5, however, offers a remarkable promise to faithful eunuchs: they would receive a place in God’s house and an everlasting name.

If the Ethiopian was physically a eunuch, he may have known what it meant to experience exclusion and humiliation, and perhaps even identified with the suffering servant described in Isaiah 53. Yet the very passage he was reading pointed to Jesus Christ, who Himself was rejected, humiliated and unjustly condemned, bearing the sins of the world on the cross so that we might be reconciled to God (1 Peter 2:24; 2 Corinthians 5:18-19).

His faith and baptism could therefore be understood as a powerful illustration of God’s promise of inclusion. Even if the term ‘eunuch’ referred only to his position at court, the account still demonstrates the Gospel crossing geographical and cultural boundaries.

The Ethiopian was not required to abandon his African identity or social background before receiving the message of Christ. He heard the Gospel and was baptised. His story reminds us that God’s salvation is not limited by nationality, ethnicity or social status. The invitation to know Christ extends to everyone.

As Galatians 3:28 reminds us: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Africa’s place in the early Christian story

What happened to the Ethiopian eunuch after his baptism? The Bible does not tell us. Acts simply records that he continued on his way rejoicing, and he is never mentioned again (Acts 8:39).

Later Christian tradition, however, holds that he returned to Africa and shared the Gospel with his people. According to the Dictionary of African Christian Biography, Ethiopian Church tradition regards him as the first Christian missionary to Ethiopia. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church also preserves the belief that he evangelised his people upon returning home.

These traditions cannot be confirmed from the biblical account, and it is important to distinguish his first-century conversion from the later establishment of Christianity as the official religion of the Kingdom of Aksum, located in present-day northern Ethiopia and Eritrea, during the fourth century.

Nevertheless, the Ethiopian’s presence in Acts is a reminder that Africans were part of the Christian story from its earliest generations. Long before modern European missionary movements, the Bible already recorded the spiritual journey of an African official who sought to understand the Scriptures and embraced the Christian faith.

The history of Christianity is not solely European. Throughout history, God, through the power and guidance of the Holy Spirit, has worked through people from many regions and cultures, including Africa. Their role in the development and spread of the faith deserves recognition.

Black History Month offers an opportunity to explore and celebrate these often-neglected connections, recognising that African people are not merely recipients of Christian history but part of its earliest story.

A story worth remembering

The Ethiopian eunuch’s story is both a remarkable part of Africa’s biblical heritage and a testimony to the transforming power of the Gospel. He was a man of influence, a seeker of truth and someone willing to acknowledge his need for guidance. His encounter with Philip reminds us that the Gospel transcends borders and social distinctions, reaching people wherever they may be.

As we celebrate Black History Month, his story invites us to recognise the longstanding place of Africans within Christian history while remembering that the message of Christ was never intended to remain within the boundaries of a single people or nation.

We may never know the full impact of the Ethiopian’s conversion or what became of him afterwards. Yet his brief appearance in Scripture continues to encourage Christians across generations, reminding us of the importance of sharing the gospel and God’s desire to draw people from every nation to Himself.

Perhaps one of the most beautiful details of the account is how it ends. We are not told what the Ethiopian achieved, whom he later met or how many people he influenced. We are simply told that he went on his way rejoicing. He had travelled to Jerusalem to worship God and was returning home having encountered the good news of Jesus Christ.

And so, dear reader, may his story encourage you to seek God with the same hunger, approach His Word with humility and respond to His calling with faith. Centuries later, his story continues to remind us that whoever we are and wherever we come from, the invitation to receive God’s grace in Christ is open to us.