Salvation Army pledges support for Andy Burnham's campaign to end rough sleeping

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The Salvation Army has thrown its support behind the Prime Minister’s campaign to end rough sleeping by Christmas.

In addition to pledging to assist in making the campaign’s goal a reality, The Salvation Army also called for a number of government actions to end rough sleeping, including a change in English legislation so that rough sleepers could be added to the priority list for emergency and long-term housing. This was described as a “short term” measure but The Salvation Army said that ideally the priority list should be abolished so that everyone who is homeless could receive assistance.

In addition, The Salvation Army called for a freeze in the value of Local Housing Allowance Rates, so that those on benefits would find it easier to rent private properties.

A commitment to the construction of more houses, especially social housing and the implementation of a rough sleeping recording system in particularly troubled areas were also called for.

In his letter to Andy Burnham, Colonel Howard Russell, Chief Secretary of The Salvation Army UK and Ireland, said, “We share the Prime Minister’s ambition to ensure no one is left sleeping on the streets this Christmas.

“We stand ready to work with national and local government and other partners on this shared endeavour, not only to provide emergency accommodation and immediate support, but also long-term to prevent homelessness and increase the availability of suitable accommodation.”

He added that every year The Salvation Army helped thousands of rough sleepers with food, washing facilities and accommodation.

“Making sure everyone has somewhere safe and secure to sleep this Christmas is a vital first step, but giving everyone living on the streets a route out of homelessness will require sustained effort," he said.

"We hope this momentum can help drive the long-term action and lasting change needed to end the rough sleeping crisis that is blighting so many lives."