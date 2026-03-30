Poll suggests opposition to CoE's role in public life

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Opinion polling has suggested that a significant proportion of people in Britain wish to remove the Church of England from some of its public functions, including its management of faith schools.

Research group More in Common surveyed over 2,000 adults and found that 62 per cent of them believed the Church of England should not have control over state-funded school.

Only 21 per cent believed the Church should retain this role, wile 17 per cent said that other faiths should be granted similar status.

The figures were similar when people were asked about the position of Church of England bishops in the House of Lords. Some 63 per cent wanted them removed, while 17 per cent wanted faith leaders from other traditions to be granted the same privilege.

Perhaps surprisingly, the results showed a more even split on issues relating to the monarchy. Only 47 per cent said they objected to the monarch being the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and 45 per cent said they felt the Church of England should not have a leading role in national ceremonies.

Interestingly, 14 per cent of people said that other faiths should have the privilege of having the monarch as their supreme governor, although quite how this could be achieved was left somewhat up in the air.

On the issue of faith schools, 22 per cent of respondents said that faith schools should only be allowed to select students on faith if they are privately funded. Over a third (39 per cent) said selection on the basis of faith should never be permitted.

Sophie Stowers, research manager at More in Common, was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, “This report shows that, in an increasingly irreligious country, most Britons see religion as a private matter.

“People broadly support the right to express religious beliefs, want individuals’ faiths to be respected, and recognise that religion can bring real personal benefits to those who follow it. But this should not be mistaken for an ‘anything goes’ attitude.”