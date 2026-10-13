Pastor convicted of breaching abortion buffer zone set for appeal

Clive Johnston outside court. (Photo: The Christian Institute)

The appeal of a retired pastor convicted under controversial abortion buffer zone laws is set to be heard on 15 October.

Clive Johnston, 78, was convicted and fined after he delivered an open air service within an abortion zone in July 2024. During the service Johnston delivered a sermon on popular bible verse John 3:16. Abortion was not mentioned at any point during the service.

In May Johnston was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court and fined £450. His appeal will be heard by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

The Christian Institute, which is supporting Johnston, said his lawyers would be arguing that the judge did not properly recognise his rights to freedom of speech and of religion under the European Convention.

Speaking ahead of the appeal, Johnston said, “We held a small, open air Sunday service near a hospital. We made no reference whatsoever to the issue of abortion. And yet the buffer zones law is so broad that holding a Sunday service has been found to be a criminal offence.

He added, “I believe there shouldn’t be any public spaces in Northern Ireland where you can be prosecuted and convicted simply for preaching the gospel. If someone is behaving violently or engaging in harassment, then, absolutely, they should be prosecuted. But I wasn’t doing any of those things.

“I am grateful to my legal team and to The Christian Institute for their support. We hope this appeal will clarify that this kind of peaceful Christian worship and preaching is not illegal under this legislation.”

Ciarán Kelly, Director of The Christian Institute, commented, “The issue before the court is whether the legislation can be applied so broadly that peaceful Christian worship in a public place becomes a criminal offence. We will continue to support Clive as he challenges this ruling and seeks to protect the freedom of Christians to express their faith.”