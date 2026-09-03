Gloucester Cathedral organ auction to support next generation of musicians

Gloucester Cathedral's new pipe organ. (Photo: Gloucester Cathedral)

Gloucester Cathedral is giving supporters the chance to have their names permanently associated with its newly completed organ as part of a fundraising auction supporting music education and outreach.

The cathedral has opened bidding for sponsorship of a limited number of the instrument’s remaining organ stops after a summer of events celebrating the installation and dedication of the new organ.

Successful bidders will have their name engraved on a pipe within the stop they sponsor, as well as receiving a personalised sponsorship certificate.

They will also be offered an invitation to an exclusive appreciation event with the cathedral’s music team, along with early access to tickets for a concert later in the year.

The Sponsor a Stop Auction launched on August 31 and will continue until September 21, with money raised going towards Gloucester Cathedral’s Singing and Organ Academies.

The programmes provide music education, performances, scholarships and outreach opportunities throughout Gloucestershire, with the cathedral saying the funding will help more people from different ages and backgrounds access high-quality musical training.

The cathedral’s Assistant Director of Music (Organ), Jonathan Hope, encouraged people to take part in the auction: “Please do place a bid for a chance to sponsor one of the stops on our magnificent new organ. In doing so, you will become forever connected with the organ and all that it will bring to the Cathedral in the years ahead.”

He added: “By sponsoring part of the organ, you will also be supporting the work of our Singing and Organ Academies, helping us share music with as many different people as possible across the county.

“We are thrilled to be sharing the full voice of the new organ with audiences this year and celebrating together its magnificence and versatility.”

The new organ, built by Nicholson & Co, comprises 3,338 pipes and 91 stops, alongside four manuals and a full pedalboard.

It was specially tailored to suit Gloucester Cathedral’s distinctive acoustics and fitted inside the restored 17th-century organ cases.

Each organ stop controls a particular set of pipes with its own distinctive sound, which can be combined with other stops to produce different tones.

The instrument was officially blessed at a special service in July attended by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are joint patrons of the cathedral’s In Tune Music and Organ Campaigns.

The September auction also coincides with a Gala Concert on September 12, part of celebrations marking the latest chapter in Gloucester Cathedral’s centuries-old musical tradition.

The initiative comes amid growing attention to the musical, cultural and community role played by England’s cathedrals.

Church of England figures published in July showed that cathedral music remained a significant part of their activity in 2025, with the number of cathedral choirs reaching a record 208.

Cathedrals also received 9.23 million visitors during the year and welcomed another 1.83 million people to concerts, civic occasions and other public events.

Earlier research by Theos similarly described England’s 42 Anglican cathedrals as community and civic “beacons”, highlighting their contribution to worship, heritage, education, music and local economies while warning that many continue to face significant financial pressures.

Gloucester Cathedral said only a small number of stops on the new organ remain available to sponsor, making the current auction the final opportunity to participate in the scheme.