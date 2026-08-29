Christian festival organisers ‘heartbroken’ after festivalgoer dies in sign incident

Staff writer
Big Church Festival
A previous Big Church Festival. This year's festival was sold out. (Photo: Big Church Festival)

Organisers of the Big Church Festival have said they are “heartbroken” at the news a festivalgoer has died after a sign fell at the event in West Sussex.

At least seven people were injured in the incident at Wiston Park, near Steyning, on Friday afternoon. Organisers later confirmed that one of those injured had tragically died.

“We are devastated by the serious incident that took place at Big Church Festival 2026 today,” they said.

“First and foremost, all of our thoughts are with those who have been affected, their families and friends, and everyone who witnessed what happened.”

The festival, which had been due to continue until Sunday, has now been brought to an early close. Organisers said their immediate priority was the safety and wellbeing of those affected and helping everyone still at the site to leave safely.

They are working with the emergency services, police and the Health and Safety Executive as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who responded, and to our teams and community for the care they have shown one another," they said. 

“Big Church Festival is about bringing people together. Tonight, that community is grieving.

“Right now, our focus is on those directly affected by what happened today. We are heartbroken.”

Emergency services were called to the site shortly after 3.30pm on Friday - the opening day of the festival - following reports that a sign had fallen and struck several people.

The popular annual festival was sold out and acts had included Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, Bethel Music, Lecrae and For King and Country. 

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