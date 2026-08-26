Anna Faris says son has asked her to become a Christian

Anna Faris (Photo: Instagram/AnnaFaris)

Actress Anna Faris has suggested she is open to becoming a Christian thanks to the urging of her teenage son, Jack.

Jack, 14, is also the son of actor Chris Pratt, with whom Faris was married for nearly a decade. The couple divorced in 2018.

Pratt has previously spoken about how the birth of their son had a profound impact on his faith - Jack was born nine weeks premature. Pratt said that he and Faris were “scared for a long time” and “prayed a lot”.

"It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it," he said.

Last year, speaking to The Christian Post, Pratt went further, saying “He [God] really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.’”

Pratt also spoke of his willingness to be one of the few publicly Christian stars in Hollywood, “I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me. It could cost me everything, but I don't care. It’s worth it to me because this is what I'm called to do - it’s where my heart is.”

Now, speaking to Chelsea Handler on the Dear Chelsea podcast, Faris said that Jack has asked her to accept Jesus. She has some reservations, however.

“I would do anything for him, including this, but it’s going to take a whole lot of long conversations," Faris said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, she said that Jack is "religious", but not herself.

"I didn’t grow up with religion. He’s asked me to accept Jesus Christ [as my Savior],” she said.

While saying that she was “appreciative” of her son’s interest in religion, Faris indicated that she was being held back from fully embracing Christ, due to some issues she has with aspects of Christianity, including "hypocrisy".

Faris said her son was emotionally strong enough, though, to cope with being challenged on his beliefs.

"I’m like, ‘Do you think it’s a luxury that you [Jack] get to be pro-life? Do you think that’s kind of a luxury?' And he’s like, ‘Maybe.' Or I’ll say, ‘What do you think of this mega pastor that’s kind of a grifter?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, mega pastors are the worst.’ So it’s like, ‘Okay, he’s getting there,'" she said.