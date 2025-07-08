Chris Pratt says Jesus is essential to his life

(YouTube/MTV)

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt continues to boldly affirm his Christian faith, most recently by naming Jesus as one of the top things he simply cannot live without.

In a light-hearted yet deeply personal Instagram post, the 46-year-old shared a video listing ten “essentials” in his life.

Amid oxygen, gravity, his family, and even bass fishing, “Jesus” stood firm in the top half of the list.

“Just the essentials,” the actor quipped, as his glam team prepared him for the camera.

But the inclusion of Jesus wasn’t just for show—it's part of a consistent pattern of public witness from the Marvel Cinematic Universe star.

Pratt, known for roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has long been outspoken about his faith in Christ.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Christian Post, he said: “I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me. It could cost me everything, but I don't care. It’s worth it to me because this is what I'm called to do—it’s where my heart is.”

This sense of calling is personal for Pratt. He often references a transformative moment in 2012, when his son, Jack, was born prematurely.

Pratt recalled to The Christian Post: “He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.’”

Pratt has emphasised that this witness is not only for the public but also for his four children.

He wants them to understand “that their dad was unashamed of his faith in Jesus, and with a profound understanding of the power of prayer, and the grace and the love and the joy that can come from a relationship with Jesus.”

Even in times of personal crisis, Pratt has publicly given God the glory.

During the devastating wildfires in Southern California in early 2024, he shared on Instagram that his home had miraculously survived: “By the grace of God, we still have four walls and a roof.”

Despite the destruction around him, Pratt and his family expressed their gratitude: “We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing.”

Pratt also acknowledges that his openness about faith isn’t always popular in Hollywood. Still, he remains unfazed.

“If people don’t understand me, I’m going to pray for them, then go back and hang out with my kids and play tag,” he stated with characteristic humility.

Whether he’s thanking God in award speeches, praying publicly at events, or casually listing Jesus among life’s essentials on social media, Pratt continues to model a grounded and genuine faith in an industry not always welcoming to it.

As he puts it: “This platform was given to me for a reason.

“I want to affirm the people who are believers in Christ. I want them to hear me and say, 'Wow, that's cool. He's willing to say it. I'm going to stand up at work today and say it.'

“But I also want to reach out to the people who have no idea who God is. … I want to be a light to people who've never seen light. I want to be a light to people who have seen light but turned away from it or been afraid of it.”