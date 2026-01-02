Fire severely damages historic Amsterdam church on New Year’s Day

(Photo: France 24)

A major fire tore through one of Amsterdam’s best-known historic buildings in the early hours of New Year’s Day, seriously damaging the property and forcing people to leave nearby homes.

The blaze erupted just after midnight at the Vondelkerk, a former church dating back to the late 19th century that is now used as a cultural venue.

Emergency services cleared surrounding homes as flames spread rapidly through the structure, though no injuries were reported.

Local authorities said the fire began at around quarter to one in the morning, quickly enveloping the roof and the building’s neo-Gothic tower, which later collapsed. Powerful winds scattered sparks and charred wreckage into neighbouring streets.

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Structural assessments indicated that while the interior and tower were badly damaged, the outer walls were expected to remain intact.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Although there was online speculation about a link to fireworks being set off across the city as part of New Year’s celebrations, officials have said there is no confirmed evidence pointing to this as the cause, The New York Times reports.

An investigation by police and fire services is expected to take weeks, according to the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region spokesperson Marco de Leeuw.

Mr de Leeuw told the newspaper there were no indications that anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

Based on information published online by local officials, power supplies to nearby homes were temporarily shut off overnight, and a temporary shelter was opened for displaced residents, housing dozens of people.

Constructed in the 1870s, the Vondelkerk was originally used for Catholic worship before falling into disrepair in the late 20th century. It was later restored and reopened as a venue for events and performances.

The building was designed by Pierre Cuypers, best known for his work on Amsterdam landmarks including the Rijksmuseum and Amsterdam Central Station.

According to local preservation group Stadsherstel, this was not the first time the church has been damaged by fire: its original spire was destroyed in a blaze more than a century ago, in 1904. Stadsherstel has launched a crowdfunding appeal for its restoration.

This recent incident comes as the Netherlands continues to tighten restrictions on consumer fireworks.

Fireworks are currently prohibited in Amsterdam and several other cities, with a nationwide ban on sales due to take effect in 2026.