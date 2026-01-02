We are the story still being written

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The story of Jesus does not end as most stories do. There is no neat conclusion, no final full stop marking its close. Instead, the gospel concludes with movement - with a call that points outward: go, love, repeat.

The resurrection is not merely a triumphant finale; it is the beginning of something new. The first followers of Jesus were not invited to linger in nostalgia but propelled into the world with a commission that still resonates today.

To follow Christ is never simply to believe in Him, but to be called by Him.

In John’s Gospel, the risen Christ breathes peace upon His disciples and says, “As the Father has sent me, I am sending you” (John 20:21).

These are not words for a select few but the foundation of Christian identity. Just as Christ was sent into the world’s brokenness, so too are His followers.

The commissioning comes with equipping: “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses … to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8).

Mission begins not with human strength but with divine empowerment.

Isaiah’s vision of God underscores the same truth. Only after his guilt had been cleansed could he say, “Here am I; send me” (Isaiah 6:8).

Forgiveness precedes calling. For Christians, the cleansing work of Christ makes way for the indwelling Spirit, transforming forgiven people into forgiving ambassadors (2 Corinthians 5:18–20).

What follows is not a solitary mission but one carried out in the presence of the Lord who promised, “Surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).

The need around us is overwhelming: fractured communities, injustice, poverty, loneliness. Yet the resources of God are greater still. Grace, Scripture, the Spirit’s gifts, and the fellowship of believers together form an inexhaustible supply.

What matters is not the scale of our efforts but the willingness to offer them. “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,” declares the Lord (Zechariah 4:6).

Examples from churches today show this clearly. In Worthing, a Christian community group became one of the first in the UK to sponsor a Syrian refugee family. They welcomed the family at the airport, provided housing, language support, and friendship. A step of obedience became a story of transformation.

In Reading, Abbey Baptist Church has been revitalised through outreach to asylum seekers and newcomers from Hong Kong. What was once a small, declining congregation is now a vibrant, multi-ethnic community where needs are met, friendships are formed, and the gospel is embodied.

On a larger scale, the charity Refugees at Home has enabled thousands of British households to open their spare rooms to asylum seekers. By mid-2025, more than 6,800 individuals had been hosted, providing over 700,000 nights of shelter. These are not dramatic gestures of heroism but ordinary acts of hospitality - offered in faith and multiplied by God.

Such stories underline a vital lesson: being called is less about travelling far than about being available where we are. Mission happens in the workplace corridor, at the neighbour’s doorstep, in the café down the street. It is not always dramatic, but it is always significant.

For believers wondering how to begin, three simple rhythms can guide us:

Start with daily dependence, asking the Spirit for fresh renewal each morning. Move toward need rather than away from it. Often, opportunities arise unplanned - in interruptions and chance encounters. Let word and deed travel together. The gospel is both spoken and lived - truth to be proclaimed and care to be embodied.

None of this requires extraordinary ability. What it does require is availability. The prayer of Isaiah - “Here am I; send me” - is as relevant now as it was then. The arrow at the end of the gospel still points forward. The question is whether we will walk in its direction.

The story of Christ continues in the lives of those who take up His calling. Every act of love offered in His name carries eternal weight. Nothing is wasted.

Called not by might, nor by power, but by His Spirit, we find ourselves part of something larger than we could ever imagine: God’s ongoing work of healing, reconciliation, and hope in a world that sorely needs it.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk