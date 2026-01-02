Church group praying after New Year's fire tragedy in Switzerland

At least 40 people are dead after the fire at the Le Constellation bar. (Photo: ABC)

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has said it is "mourning" with the people of Switzerland and everyone directly affected by the tragic fire that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana during new year celebrations.

At least 40 people are dead and another 115 injured, many "severely", following the fire at Le Constellation.

Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the WCC, which is based in Switzerland, expressed his condolences in a letter to Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

"Our hearts go out to you, and especially to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, in this moment of unimaginable grief and sorrow," he said.

"We commend the dedicated efforts of your government to alleviate the suffering of the affected families and to provide indispensable care to those who remain hospitalized, and we pray for their full and swift recovery.

"We hold you and your nation in our prayers as you mourn the dead. We also remember in particular all those who are offering care and support to the many people affected by this tragedy, including victims and families of different nationalities."

In a separate pastoral letter to Swiss churches, Dr Pillay encouraged them to draw strength from one another as he assured them of the world's prayers and solidarity.

“You are not alone. People around the world are praying for you, mourning with you, and standing with you in solidarity," he wrote.

“May you find strength and comfort in one another, and may the memories of your loved ones become a source of light and peace in the difficult days ahead.”

The fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar at around 01:30 local time.

The injured are being treated in multiple hospitals in the region. Regional governor Mathias Reynard said a "significant number" are in critical condition.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire but have ruled out an attack. It is not known how many people were in the bar at the time the fire broke out.

President Parmelin called the fire "one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced".

Flowers have been left close to the scene of the tragedy and a vigil was held by the Montana Station Church on Thursday night.