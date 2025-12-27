How to make the most of the quiet period between Christmas and New Year

(Photo: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki )

You know those four days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve? The ones often overlooked and written off as empty or uneventful, simply because their stillness stands in a stark contrast to the joyful blur of gatherings, meals and celebrations that fill the Christmas season?

Well, what if we reframed that quieter period as a gift — one that offers space to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with God? Here are 5 ways to make the most of it.

Embracing stillness and rest without guilt

After weeks of preparation, socialising and travel, it can feel natural to immediately fill the days after Christmas with noise — sales, plans and endless scrolling. Yet Scripture repeatedly reminds us that God often speaks most clearly in stillness (Psalm 46:10; Isaiah 30:15; 1 Kings 19:11-12). Choosing to slow down and rest, even briefly, creates space to listen.

Rest is not a reward for productivity; it is a gift from God (Exodus 20:8-10; Mark 2:27; Hebrews 4:9-11). The quiet days after Boxing Day offer permission to stop striving — to sleep a little longer, read for pleasure, take gentle walks, or simply do nothing, without guilt or a sense of obligation. Spiritual renewal often begins with physical and emotional rest, reminding us that our worth is not defined by how much we do. In these small, quiet moments of rest and stillness, God often feels closer than we expect.

Praying gently, not performatively

These days do not demand long or structured prayer sessions unless they feel life-giving. Simple prayers — short phrases, scripture-based prayers, or even silent presence before God — can be just as meaningful. Prayer during this season can be less about words and more about attentiveness, allowing God to meet us exactly where we are.

Reflecting on the meaning of Christmas once again

Before attention shifts to resolutions and goals, the days after Christmas invite us to linger on the wonder of the Incarnation (John 1). Christmas is not simply an event to be celebrated and packed away; it is a mystery to be pondered.

Re-reading the Nativity accounts (Matthew 2; Luke 2), praying through familiar carols, or journalling about what Christ’s coming means personally can deepen the season’s impact long after the decorations come down.

Reviewing the year honestly with God

The space between Christmas and New Year is a natural moment for reflection. Rather than rushing ahead into plans for the coming year, it can be spiritually fruitful to first look back with God.

Where was His faithfulness evident? Where were the challenges, disappointments or unanswered prayers? Bringing the whole year — both gratitude and grief — before God allows space for healing, clarity and renewed trust.

Preparing your heart for the year ahead

Once rest and reflection have taken place, these quieter days can gently turn our gaze forward. Rather than setting rigid resolutions, it can be helpful to ask God reflective questions: What is He inviting me into? Where might He be calling me to trust, to let go, or to grow? Approaching the new year prayerfully, rather than anxiously, grounds hope in God rather than self-effort.

Final Thoughts

The days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve may seem unremarkable, but they hold deep spiritual potential. They offer a sacred pause — a chance to rest, reflect and realign before the rhythm of a new year begins. By embracing the quiet rather than rushing past it, we can step into the year ahead not only refreshed, but more deeply rooted in God’s presence and peace.