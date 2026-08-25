Church of England urges prayers for those impacted by heatwaves, drought and wildfires

Staff writer
London Victoria Park drought heatwave summer 2026
London's Victoria Park looking parched. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England is encouraging its parishioners to pray for those impacted by drought, heatwaves and wildfires, in what could well become Britain’s hottest and driest summer on record.

This summer there have already been five heatwaves. According to the green think tank Verdant, the heatwaves may have cost Britain £4.4 billion in lost productivity.

Agriculture has been hit particularly hard, with the severe lack of rainfall reducing cereal and oilseed yields by 2.5 million tonnes, according to another think tank, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Similar trends across Europe mean that food prices are likely to rise.

Aside from the economic impact, there have been wildfires and it has been reported that 2,877 people died from “heat related” deaths in July.

In response, churches have been doing what they can to offer practical and spiritual support.

The Church of England has also re-released its resource A Time for Creation, which includes prayers for farmers in times of crisis and prayers for times of extreme weather.

The Bishop of Lichfield, Michael Ipgrave, Chair of the Church of England’s Liturgical Commission, noted that prayers for rain go back at least to the 1662 Book of Common Prayer.

“For centuries, the people of England have turned to prayer in times of extreme weather of all sorts," he said.

"In this fearful time of excessive heat and drought, we remember in particular those affected by fires, farmers, and people suffering because of the heat, and all those who care for them.”

He continued, “The prayer book asks that we may receive ‘in our necessity such moderate rain and showers’ as we need. Our prayers invite us to ask, to wait and to know the glory and awesomeness of God when they are answered.”

Indeed, prayers for rain can even be found in the Old Testament, most famously in the case of the prophet Elijah who prayed for an end to a three and half year drought. Even prior to Elijah, King Solomon prayed that God would send rain during times of drought during the dedication of the Temple.

54% OFF
Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper
$21.99 $47.99
60% OFF
G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt
$7.92 $19.99
30% OFF
Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks
$32.89 $46.99
46% OFF
Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout
$12.91 $23.99
40% OFF
Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction
$29.99 $49.99
52% OFF
Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer
$11.99 $24.99
35% OFF
Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts
$35.09 $53.99
67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Church of England urges prayers for those impacted by heatwaves, drought and wildfires
Church of England urges prayers for those impacted by heatwaves, drought and wildfires

The Church of England is encouraging its parishioners to pray for those impacted by drought, heatwaves and wildfires, in what could well become Britain’s hottest summer on record.

Winchester churches make most of heatwaves with outreach initiatives
Winchester churches make most of heatwaves with outreach initiatives

Churches in the Diocese of Winchester have been making the most of the unusually hot summer by heading out into the community and holding worship and other events outside.

Archbishop promotes petition for worldwide religious freedom
Archbishop promotes petition for worldwide religious freedom

Most people in the world live in countries with limited or no religious freedom.

Proposed 'Babies bill' is about 'supporting' families during first 1,001 days of life
Proposed 'Babies bill' is about 'supporting' families during first 1,001 days of life

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has thrown its support behind a so-called “Babies Bill” that would provide additional support to babies, parents and carers from the moment of conception until a child turns two.

Today's Top Deals

Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper

$21.99
$47.99 54% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt

$7.92
$19.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks

$32.89
$46.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout

$12.91
$23.99 46% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction

$29.99
$49.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer

$11.99
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts

$35.09
$53.99 35% OFF
View Deal

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal