Silent disco a 'desecration' of Canterbury Cathedral

Canterbury Cathedral. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christian commentators have reacted with dismay at a silent disco of ‘80s music held in Canterbury Cathedral on 15 August.

The event was organised by Silent Discos in Incredible Places and featured two two-and-a-half-hour sessions. In 2024 a similar event was held, leading to a petition against it signed by over 2,000 people.

Attention was drawn to the latest event by Edward Pentin, Senior Vatican Correspondent of the National Catholic Register. Pentin noted that Canterbury Cathedral is place of particular sacredness to both Protestants and Catholics, being the location of St Thomas Becket’s martyrdom in the 12th century.

Becket was murdered during a dispute with King Henry II over whether clergy should be tried in royal or ecclesiastical courts. Four knights loyal to the king murdered Becket following Henry’s famous proclamation “Who will rid me of this turbulent priest?” To this day it is unclear whether this was meant as an order for Becket’s death or simply a cry of frustration.

Pentin also noted that the disco took place on the Feast of the Assumption, which marks the day when, according to Catholic tradition, Mary was taken up to heaven.

Tim Dieppe, of Christian Concern, lamented the cathedral’s decision to allow the disco to take place, writing on X, “The church no longer believes in the attracting power of the gospel, and resorts to secular music instead.”

Similarly, Christian commentator Adrian Hilton wrote, “I abhor this ... it is the desecration of a sacred space.”

While Canterbury Cathedral, as the symbolic heart of English Christianity may have attracted the most attention, the event held there is far from unique.

Silent Discos in Incredible Places is currently advertising similar events in Beverley Minster, Sheffield Cathedral, Hereford Cathedral, Chester Cathedral, Ely Cathedral, Salisbury Cathedral, St Albans Cathedral and Truro Cathedral.