Majority back Ireland’s three-day abortion waiting period, poll finds

(Photo: Getty/iStock)



A new poll has found majority support for retaining Ireland’s mandatory three-day waiting period before an abortion, as lawmakers continue to consider legislation that would remove the requirement.

The survey, commissioned by the Pro Life Campaign and conducted by Amárach Research, found that 55.3% of respondents who expressed an opinion supported keeping the three-day wait, compared with 44.7% who backed its abolishment.

The survey of 877 people was carried out between July 28 and August 4, 2026.

The findings come amid an ongoing political debate over a Sinn Féin bill seeking to scrap the three-day waiting period.

The proposed legislation secured an 86–70 majority at Second Stage in the Dáil before the summer break and is still being considered.

Pro Life Campaign spokesperson Eilís Mulroy welcomed the results of the latest polling.

“We are very encouraged, though not surprised, by these results,” she said. “Public support for retaining the three-day reflection period has been evident for months and, if anything, appears to be strengthening.”

She continued: “What is particularly significant is that majority support already exists, even before the case for retaining the three-day wait has been given anything approaching a fair hearing. For example, the voices of women who have gone ahead with their pregnancies after the three-day wait have not yet been heard.”

She also criticised Sinn Féin and other supporters of removing the requirement, accusing them of repeatedly attacking the measure while avoiding proper debate over its impact.

Mulroy pointed to replies to parliamentary questions, which, according to the campaign, show that in the space of five years, 10,534 women did not go on to have an abortion once the three-day waiting period had passed.

“That’s an incredible figure and one that, in our view, proves the life-saving impact of the waiting period,” she said. “We hear from women all the time about how important the reflection period was to them in providing that extra space to think through such a profound and life-altering decision.”

She added: “It is truly shocking that Sinn Féin and other backers of abolishing the three-day wait didn’t even take the time to formally consult with any of these women before pressing ahead with their agenda to get rid of one of the last remaining safeguards under Ireland’s abortion on demand regime.”

The debate comes as abortion law in Ireland continues to attract political attention following the legalisation of abortion after the 2018 referendum.

Over 65,000 abortions have been carried out in the Republic of Ireland since abortion services were introduced in 2019, according to figures released by the Department of Health.

A total of 10,600 abortions were documented in 2025, a slight reduction from the year before.

The Pro Life Campaign has previously called for a change in government policy, arguing that women facing unplanned pregnancies should receive greater support and more information about alternatives to abortion.

Mulroy has also criticised proposals to remove the three-day wait, arguing that doing so could contribute to higher abortion numbers.

The issue has also surfaced in debate over the Government’s proposed Leave for Pregnancy Loss Bill, which would entitle women to five days of paid leave if their pregnancy ends before 23 weeks, including following abortion or miscarriage.

The Life Institute has criticised the proposal, arguing that it is contradictory for politicians to support paid leave following an abortion while also backing the removal of the three-day reflection period beforehand.

Its spokesperson Megan Scallan said the Government’s position appeared to be that abortion was “serious enough to warrant paid statutory leave” but not serious enough to require three days of reflection beforehand.

Mulroy commented: “As more people hear the full case for retaining the three-day reflection period, we believe public support will grow even stronger.”