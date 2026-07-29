Irish government faces criticism over abortion leave proposal

Staff writer
pregnancy, motherhood, baby, mother, mum, birth, having children, children, family
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Irish government is putting forward confused and contradictory messages with its plan for paid leave following an abortion, says the Life Institute.

Ireland is putting together a Leave for Pregnancy Loss Bill which would provide five days of paid leave for women whose pregnancy has ended before the 23rd week. The proposals make no distinction between a woman who has had a miscarriage and one who has had an abortion.

The Life Institute's Megan Scallan said it was a “contradiction” that members of the Irish government want to give five days of leave to a woman who has had an abortion, but wish to prevent women spending three days considering their choice prior to an abortion.

The Republic of Ireland recently voted to scrap the requirement of a three-day waiting period before having an abortion. The decision was controversial with critics noting that the inclusion of the three-day measure was used during the 2018 abortion referendum to convince wavering voters that there would be “protections and safeguards” if the laws were relaxed.

Abortion was effectively legalised in the Republic of Ireland following the referendum. Prior to the vote the number of abortions in the country was in the low double digits. It now stands above 10,000, with one in six pregnancies ending in abortion.

On the latest proposed change to abortion law, Scallan said the government’s position appeared to be that “the act of having an abortion is serious enough to warrant paid statutory leave - but not so serious that a woman considering aborting her own baby should be required by law to take just three days to reflect on the outcome of that decision”.

She added that equating abortion with a miscarriage added “insult to injury” to all the women who had “lost a much-loved and much-wanted baby”.

While supporting paid leave for women who have suffered miscarriages, Scallan argued the government’s plans make the value of human life entirely dependent on the mood of a mother at any given time.

She also accused the government of attempting to use sympathy for the victims of miscarriage as a way to normalise yet more abortion.

“Women who have miscarried should absolutely be entitled to leave from work and time to grieve the loss of their precious baby," she said.

"Women who have aborted their child, however, need a completely different type of sensitivity and attention.

"Their choice to receive that particular kind of ‘essential healthcare’ will leave an enduring wound of a completely different sort.”

67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
32% OFF
Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count
$13.59 $19.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks
$15.99 $19.99
17% OFF
Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings
$21.59 $25.99
28% OFF
Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA
$14.39 $19.99
50% OFF
Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training
$11.99 $23.99
27% OFF
AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)
$13.83 $18.99
65% OFF
GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up
$13.29 $37.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
On seeing
On seeing

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on how a curse can actually be a blessing in disguise.

Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters
Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters

Gloucester Cathedral is believed to have been the first to adopt "fan vaulting".

Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention
Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention

Pastor Hassan was advised to go back to Lebanon for his own safety.

Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage
Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage

The Coalition for Marriage has criticised plans to give the "rewards of marriage" to the unmarried.

Today's Top Deals

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count

$13.59
$19.99 32% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks

$15.99
$19.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings

$21.59
$25.99 17% OFF
View Deal

Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA

$14.39
$19.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)

$13.83
$18.99 27% OFF
View Deal

GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up

$13.29
$37.99 65% OFF
View Deal