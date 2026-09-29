Plans afoot for new pro-life group at the UN

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Politicians, diplomats and pro-lifers have gathered in New York in an effort to set up a counter-balance to the influence of LGBT forces within the United Nations and across the globe.

The Global Forum for Life, Family and Freedoms took place from 17 to 18 September. Organisers said that the UN’s LGBTI Core group consists of 40 countries and funnels millions in funding to pro-LGBT groups around the world, as well as being a source for new pro-LGBT initiatives.

Forum organisers said they wished to create a mirror image of the LGBTI Core Group called the Pro-Life Core Group at the United Nations. The aim is to act as a diplomatic instrument that would allow pro-life and pro-family governments to coordinate and promote their views on a global scale, Evangelical Focus reports.

The event was attended by a number of pro-family groups and also had an appearance from US Under-Secretary of State, Christopher Landau.

During the meeting there was a certain level of rallying around the Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) as a potential basis for international agreement. The GCD states that there is no international right to abortion, declares the family to be the basic unit of society, and affirms the right of states to determine their own health policy.

Over 40 countries are in alignment with the GCD, including the US, which holds the secretariat role.

The New York meeting was aimed at turning what is effectively a declaration of principles into active international coordination and collaboration in favour of the pro-life, pro-family cause.

Plans are now afoot to establish a convening committee and to seek official recognition from the United Nations.

The faith-based nature of the event was clear to all, with organisers at various times describing the event as “an adventure of faith” and with participants expressing the hope that God would bless their efforts.