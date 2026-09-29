Pope urges Church to find its voice in secular France

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV has urged France to rediscover its Christian heritage during the first papal visit to the country in almost two decades.

During a visit to Lourdes, a popular site for pilgrimage and healing, the Pope spoke of the “immensely rich” history of the Catholic Church in France, adding that for centuries the Church had both witnessed and shaped French history.

Pope Leo went on to challenge hardline interpretations of the French concept of laïcité, or secularism, urging Catholics “to remain vigilant in defending the freedom and rights of the Church to evangelize, to educate about true freedom, and to worship publicly, so that charity may be exercised visibly in the name of Jesus Christ”.

During his address, the Pope also touched on the issue of assisted suicide, which has recently been debated in France, Britain and many other countries. The Church, he said, “possesses a prophetic authority".

"Even if it is not always understood, her voice is nonetheless needed," he said.

“Even when her teaching is not followed, particularly on essential questions touching the foundations of civilization, it remains necessary. Do not doubt this.

"I know of your steadfastness and courage - as you showed clearly during the recent debates on end-of-life issues - and I encourage you to persevere, together with all people of good will who uphold the same values.”

The Pope’s address was welcomed by Catholic writer Mark Lambert, who said on X, “This is BIG. Pope Leo has just told the bishops of France that laïcité does NOT mean Christianity should retreat from public life and that the answer to France’s secularisation is the public evangelisation of Jesus Christ.”

In the days prior to the papal visit a new report on the state of Catholicism in France showed a “collapse” in the faith since the mid-twentieth century, but also spoke of “signs of hope” after the number of catechumens baptised this Easter reached a 20-year high.