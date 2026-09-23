Third of young people now turning to AI for friendship, research finds

Young people may spend a lot of time online but many of them want face-to-face connection. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A third of young people are now using an AI companion, according to new research.

The RELATE Project 2026, by Christian youth ministry Young Life, spoke to over 7,100 teenagers and young adults across 11 different countries including the US, UK, Argentina, Mexico, India and Nigeria.

The research found that in 2025 the average young person had 4.4 close relationships, down from 5.3 in 2023. When it comes to discussing the subjects that really matter, on average young people said they only had two people in their lives who qualified.

Some 40 per cent of young people said they were not fully confident that there was an adult in their life who had a genuine interest in listening to them. In order to build trust with such an adult, 73 per cent said that confidentiality was the most important factor.

The research found that while most young people prefer face to face communication with their friends (64 per cent – up 10 points from 2023), the use of AI companions appears to becoming more prevalent, particularly with younger teenagers.

Over a third (35 per cent) of young people report using an AI companion, rising to 45 per cent among those aged 13 to 15. A majority (60 per cent) of those who use an AI companion say they feel more comfortable sharing their problems with AI than with real-world friends and family.

Newt Crenshaw, President and CEO of Young Life, said of the research, “The RELATE Project tells us that while young people are constantly connected online, they are craving authentic, in-person community.

"They don’t want perfect, frictionless screens. They are looking for trusted, consistent adults who will step into their worlds, earn and keep their trust, and simply be there to listen.”

Dr Kimberly Nollan, Director of Research and Practice at Young Life, said, “To walk alongside today’s young people, we have to put down our own distractions and show up in their world.

"This starts with proving we are safe enough to listen - protecting their confidentiality and offering space for them without immediately trying to offer advice or judgement.”