Calls for Church of England to be 'rooted in scripture' ahead of General Synod elections

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With voting due to begin for the Church of England General Synod in a matter of weeks, a group called the Alliance has called upon the Church to remain “rooted in Scripture” and to hold fast to “its historic teachings and the doctrines passed down to us across the generations”.

Describing itself as a “network of networks” made up of various traditions within the Church, the Alliance has released a “vision video” outlining the potential impact it sees the Church making.

The video rejects notions that the Church is “outdated” and that the only path forward is “managed decline”, instead saying there is “hope in the gospel” and potential for revival.

In the video, the group states, “We believe that this renewal will only happen if the Church remains rooted in Scripture, standing firm in the doctrines passed down to us by the Saints.”

Christian faith, the video argues, offers a “radical alternative” to the prevailing culture.

The group added, “We long for the Church to remain in Jesus and not to follow the cultural shifts of our time.”

Viewers were urged to “use your voice to celebrate and uphold the life-giving, life-changing message of the gospel”.

A spokesperson for the Alliance, said, "This is a pivotal time for the Church of England. The Alliance is a network of networks with a vision for renewal of the whole Church, in our parishes, dioceses, and synods. We invite you to join with us.”

The Alliance is a relatively new group within the Church, with the network beginning to take shape in 2023. One of the key issues of contention it has with the Church’s leadership is over the use of Prayers of Love and Faith for homosexual couples. The Alliance believes the Church of England should maintain its traditional stance on marriage.

In 2024 it announced its intention to establish a “temporary de facto parallel province” within the Church of England. The proposed arrangements include alternative episcopal/spiritual oversight, mechanisms allowing churches to redirect their financial contributions, and an alternative pathway for ordination.