Many Christians among the missing and dead after Nepal floods

(Photo: X)

Many Christians are among those killed and still missing as a result of the devastating flood that hit Nepal at the end of August. So far over 900 people are confirmed dead while more than 4,400 are still missing.

Christians, though a small minority in the country, have also been impacted, with dozens killed and many believers and pastors missing, as well as whole churches swept away in the deluge.

One on the ground partner of International Christian Concern said, “Local church leaders are facing severe communication challenges. Electricity, mobile networks, internet connectivity, and road access have been disrupted, making it extremely difficult to gather accurate information.

“It may take several more days to assess the full extent of damage and loss. We as a ministry are keeping a close eye on the situation, looking to assist and bring emergency relief to families affected by the floods.”

According to Nepali Christian Churches UK, churches in Rasuwa and Nuwakot have been hit particularly hard. Leaving aside the damage to the buildings, large portions of the congregations remain unaccounted for.

Christianity in Nepal remains a tiny minority, at around 1.8 per cent of the population. Christian leaders in the country have suggested that, much like in India, the authorities and society at large have taken efforts to act against the faith, which they see as an assault on the nation’s Hindu identity.

Pastors have been arrested, churches attacked and Indian-style anti-conversion laws passed. Attempts have also been made by Hindus to have the country declared an officially Hindu nation.

Despite this, Christianity in Nepal is growing. That 1.8 per cent represents over half a million believers as of the 2021 census. Ten years previously the raw number of Christians in the country was just 375,000 (representing 1.4 per cent of the overall population). The growth is largely due to conversions rather than a higher-than-average birthrate.