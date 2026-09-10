Egyptian pastor warns of ‘unholy alliance’ between Islam and left-wingers

Green Party campaign material in Urdu urging Muslims to vote for Hannah Spencer. (Photo: Instagram/Green Party)

Egyptian-American pastor Dr Michael A Youssef has warned that Western civilization is under threat from an “unholy alliance” of left-wingers and Islamists.

Dr Youssef, who is also a cultural anthropologist, argues in his new book that left-wing activists work in support of the “Omnicause” and that this allows them to find common cause with Islamists.

This observation is by no means new. For decades conservative writers have noted the ability of left-wingers to unite on apparently un-related issues. Ill-treated factory workers, repressed homosexuals, women wanting abortions and Palestinians in Israel, all have completely different interests, and yet it’s almost guaranteed that the trade union boss will support all of the above, as will the pro-abortion advocate and the LGBT activist.

Of increasing concern is the courting of Islamic support. According to Dr Youssef’s new book, “An Unholy Alliance: How Progressivism Brought About an Islamist Invasion”, Qatar is funding American universities and the election of “socialist-Islamist politicians”.

Dr Youssef said that the alliance was merely “a marriage of convenience between two ideologies that agree on one thing: tearing down Judeo-Christian civilization.”

History does have examples of similar movements and can give a clue as to how they end.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution was supported not only by the theocrats who eventually came to power, but by a broad range of left-wing groups and parties. As the Islamic faction consolidated its power under Ayatollah Khomeini, the left-wing parties were increasingly marginalised and eventually supressed out of existence.

Dr Youssef said his book is intended “as a wake-up call for the Christian church - and for all of Western society.”

While intended for an American audience, the book also has relevance in Britain where the Green Party is perhaps a perfect demonstration of the phenomenon described.

The Green Party is led by Zack Polanski, a gay Jew, who promotes left-wing utopian ideals. Meanwhile, the party’s deputy leader, Mothin Ali, a Muslim, has been more lukewarm on LGBT issues but described his winning a council seat in Leeds as a “win for the people of Gaza”.

Ali later apologised for the comments and has said that Muslims and members of the LGBT community should unite to confront “Reform and the far right”.