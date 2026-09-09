More than 30 Christians Slain in Plateau State, Nigeria

Plateau State, Nigeria.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen killed more than 30 Christians in one area of Plateau state, Nigeria in the past month, sources said.

The latest attack in Mangu County took place on Saturday (Sept. 5), where three Christians were killed in two villages, said area resident Leo Lawrence.





“A Christian was killed in Fungtim community, while two other Christians were killed in Kinat community,” Lawrence told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “In total, three Christians were killed by suspected Fulani terrorists in these attacks.”

On Thursday (Sept. 3), two Christians were slain in predominantly Christian Kinat and Kop-Naanle villages, said area community leader Tubwot Sunday.

“Two Christians were killed in separate attacks by Fulani militants on two Christian villages,” Sunday said. “Mr. Bulus Danladi, 78, was killed in Kop-Naanle village, while Mr. Kwopnaan Lot Yunana, 33, was killed in Kinat village.”

On Aug. 18 in the predominantly Christian village of Bin-Per, Fulani herdsmen killed 25 Christian in an attack at about 3 a.m., area resident Nelson Dogara said in a text message to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

“Bin-per village is bleeding as Muslim Fulani herdsmen have killed 25 Christians in an overnight attack,” Dogara said.

Jeremiah Dakahap, spokesman for the Mangu Local Government Council, confirmed the killings.

“We are still grieving the tragic killing of 25 Christians in Bin-Per village in Mangu Local Government Area,” Dakahap said. “The chairman of Mangu Local Government Council, Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, is saddened with the killing of 25 Christians by Fulani in early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 18.”

Resident Daniel Musa confirmed that 25 Christians were killed, that several others sustained serious injuries and houses were burned down and crops destroyed.

“Most of the victims were women and children,” Musa said. “The dead were buried the same day in a single grave, while the injured victims were taken to public health facilities for medical care in the city of Jos.”

On Aug. 18 in Sabon Layi, Mangu County, soldiers drafted to the area shot and killed a Christian who along with other Christians was protesting the killings in the area, said community leader Jonathan Yusuf.

On Aug. 15, Jwak and Murish villages were attacked, and on Aug. 9 a Christian was slain in in Jakatai community. Yusuf said Fwangshak Dawuk was killed by soldiers while he and other Christians were guarding their village against herdsmen.

“We mourn Fwangshak with profound grief, but we also use this solemn occasion to renew our call for justice, accountability and immediate government action,” Yusuf told mourners at the funeral for Dawuk. “The circumstances surrounding the death of Fwangshak Dawuk, particularly reports alleging that he was a militia, are completely false. Fwangshak was killed while performing his community vigilance responsibilities.”

Yusuf said the community demanded a transparent, independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances of his death.

“The military exists to protect citizens, and whenever allegations arise concerning the unlawful killing of a civilian, the public deserves to know the truth,” Yusuf said.

He said that Fulanis on Aug. 12 killed 20-year-old Moses Emmanuel Panse in Murish village, Bwai District.

“His death further deepened the grief among our people,” he said. “Similarly, in Jwak Maitumbi, Mangu District, 38 houses were burned down on the same day, while farmlands were invaded and crops destroyed. These acts of destruction represent not only the loss of homes and property, but also a direct threat to the livelihoods and food security of affected families.”

These incidents cannot be treated as isolated events or be reduced to competing narratives, he added.

“We cannot continue to bury our community members while perpetrators remain unidentified, unarrested and unprosecuted,” Yusuf said, demanding immediate investigation of the killings and destruction of property.

Alfred Alabo, spokesperson for state police command, said some assailants in the Mangu area have been arrested. Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang visited some of the affected villages, describing the attacks as barbaric and unacceptable.

“We will do everything within our powers to ensure that you remain on your land. Nobody will take over your land,” Mutfwang said.

More Christians were killed in Nigeria than in any other country from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025, according to Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List. Of the 4,849 Christians killed worldwide for their faith during that period, 3,490 – 72 percent – were Nigerians, an increase from 3,100 the prior year. Nigeria ranked No. 7 on the WWL list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

In the country’s North-Central zone, where Christians are more common than they are in the North-East and North-West, Islamic extremist Fulani militia attack farming communities, killing many hundreds, Christians above all, according to the report. Jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the splinter group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), among others, are also active in the country’s northern states, where federal government control is scant and Christians and their communities continue to be the targets of raids, sexual violence, and roadblock killings, according to the report. Abductions for ransom have increased considerably in recent years.

The violence has spread to southern states, and a new jihadist terror group, Lakurawa, has emerged in the northwest, armed with advanced weaponry and a radical Islamist agenda, the WWL noted. Lakurawa is affiliated with the expansionist Al-Qaeda insurgency Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, originating in Mali.

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