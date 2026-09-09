Extremist abductions in Nigeria surge by 153% as violence rises again, report finds

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Abductions linked to extremist violence in Nigeria more than doubled in the final three months of 2025, according to a new report warning that insecurity in the country is worsening again after several years of comparatively lower violence.

The report, titled ‘Nigeria at the Crossroads,’ published by Christian persecution charity Open Doors, found that 3,415 people were abducted between October and December 2025.

That compares with 1,352 people during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 153%.

Civilian deaths also rose sharply. Open Doors recorded 1,735 killings in the final quarter of 2025 – up 51% from the 1,148 killings documented during the same three-month period the previous year.

The report says violence attributed to militant Fulani groups now accounts for substantially more killings and abductions than attacks by Boko Haram, despite the latter having a far higher international profile

The findings come amid renewed concern over security in northern Nigeria, where communities continue to face extremist attacks, mass kidnappings and displacement.

According to Open Doors, killings and abductions by extremist groups had previously reached a high point in 2021 before declining or stabilising for several years.

The charity says the sharp rise recorded towards the end of 2025 suggests that this period of relative stabilisation may be coming to an end.

Jane Boswell, Senior Advocacy Officer at Open Doors International, said: “Our research shows that violence in Nigeria appears to be on the increase again. However, with decisive intervention from the Nigerian government, it is possible to alter the trajectory.”

She called on the authorities to strengthen security measures, prosecute those responsible for attacks and create conditions in which displaced communities can safely return home.

“Sustained international attention and pressure on Nigeria is also vital to ensure that justice is upheld and impunity is brought to an end,” she said.

“The future of so many citizens - particularly in the north of Nigeria - hangs in the balance. It is imperative that the Nigerian government seizes this moment and sets a clear path towards protection, justice and restoration.”

The report also examines how the impact of extremist violence is being felt across religious communities.

Between October 2023 and December 2025, Christians remained among those who suffered substantial loss of life, while Open Doors also recorded an increase in Muslim victims.

The pattern of abductions has also shifted. While Christians had previously accounted for more recorded kidnapping victims, the report says that from the 2024 reporting period onwards, the number of Muslims abducted exceeded the number of Christians.

The report also raises concern about the growing humanitarian consequences of prolonged insecurity.

Almost 4 million Nigerians are currently displaced within the country and the report cautions that continued violence and impunity could make it increasingly difficult for displaced communities to return to their homes.

Open Doors acknowledges that the Nigerian government has made some efforts to confront the violence but warns that these measures will have limited effect without sustained political commitment and accountability.

“If current trends of violence and impunity continue, displacement will deepen and the prospects for return will recede further,” the report states.

However, it argues: “If Nigerian government efforts to address insecurity are strengthened, supported by consistent international pressure and partnership, there remains a pathway towards greater security, justice, and a genuine ‘road home’ for displaced communities.”

Nigeria’s security crisis drew increased political attention towards the end of last year when Donald Trump, president of the US, re-categorised Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over infringements on religious freedom in October 2025.

The following month, a national security emergency was announced by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu after a series of mass abductions involving students and teachers.

Nigeria currently ranks 7th on Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List of the countries where Christians face the most severe persecution.