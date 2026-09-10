Christians urged to pray ahead of assisted suicide vote

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Christian policy-group CARE has urged believers to pray ahead of a vote in the House of Commons this Friday on assisted suicide.

Although an attempt to legalise medically assisted suicide failed earlier this year after parliamentary time ran out, supporters of the controversial plan have tabled a near-identical bill for MPs to vote on.

Although MPs previously passed the original bill put forward by Kim Leadbeater MP, the bill failed to pass the House of Lords.

A recent poll has suggested that the new version of the bill, proposed by Lauren Edwards MP, may fall at the first hurdle.

A survey of 100 MPs by pro-life group Care Not Killing has suggested that nearly two thirds oppose the bill as it stands (63 per cent), while 37 per cent support the bill.

As an issue of conscience MPs are not expected to vote on party-lines over the issue.

Reports suggest that support for an assisted suicide bill has fallen among MPs in part because of concerns about safeguards and also due to misgivings about potentially using the Parliament Act to force the law past the Lords.

While it is a rarity, the Parliament Act permits the House of Commons to essentially overrule the House of Lords by voting in favour of the same bill in consecutive parliamentary sessions.

When the Leadbeater bill was passed by MPs it did so with a majority of 23, meaning that only 12 MPs would be required to change their mind for the Edwards bill to fail.

James Mildred, Director of Communications and Engagement at CARE, said, “Lauren Edwards’ assisted suicide Bill is irredeemably flawed and contains the same raft of errors found in Kim Leadbeater’s Bill in the last parliament.



“As we approach this crucial life and death vote on Friday, I'm thrilled that Christians all across the UK are praying and taking action by engaging with their MP.

“Many churches across England, Wales - where this dangerous legislation would take effect - and across the rest of the UK will be meeting mid-week in small groups and prayer gatherings.”

Mildred called upon churches to “intercede for our nation” and to pray for MPs making their decision ahead of Friday’s vote.

“There’s been a lot of talk about this not being the right time for this legislation. We would agree but go even further and say that the time will never be right for assisted suicide,” he said.



"God alone holds the power of life and death.”