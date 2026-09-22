Bishop of Lincoln resigns after suspension over safeguarding complaint

Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway. (Photo: Church of England)

The Rt Rev Stephen Conway will step down as Bishop of Lincoln on 1 October, seven months after being suspended from ministry.

Bishop Conway's resignation comes as the Church of England’s complaint process concerning him remains ongoing.

The Church of England confirmed that the Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, will continue as Acting Bishop of Lincoln. A Crown Nominations Commission will be convened later to choose Conway’s successor.

Conway was suspended from ministry in February while a complaint made to the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team was being handled under the House of Bishops’ Code of Practice. The complaint was also referred to the police.

It was also reported that Conway had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional bail.

The Church of England said the complaint process remained ongoing following Conway’s resignation. It added that clergy continue to be subject to church disciplinary procedures after resigning or retiring.

No further details about the complaint have been disclosed and Conway has not publicly commented on the allegation.

Conway became Bishop of Lincoln in 2023, having served as acting bishop of the diocese from 2021. He was previously Bishop of Ely.

Following his suspension in February, he also resigned as Visitor to the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Diocese of Lincoln said at the time that support was in place for those affected and acknowledged that the situation was “deeply unsettling”.

The Diocesan Safeguarding Team can be contacted via email at safeguarding@lincoln.anglican.org or by phone on 01522 504070. Alternatively, Safe Spaces has a free helpline available on 0300 303 1056, and support is also available from ThirtyOneEight by calling 0303 003 1111.