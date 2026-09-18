Most practising Christians are evangelical, study finds

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A landmark study has shed more light on the size, shape and identity of evangelical Christians in the UK.

Evangelicals are “younger, more ethnically diverse, and more likely to be male than the wider population”, according to the 28-page report published by the Evangelical Alliance UK.

“Adults under 35 are the age group most likely to identify as evangelical and to hold evangelical beliefs,” the report reads.

“Approximately a third of the most committed evangelicals come from ethnically diverse backgrounds, while an estimated 60% of evangelicals are male.”

The report identifies 12.3 million people in the UK as either holding to evangelical beliefs or identifying as evangelical - or both.

Nearly two thirds of practising Christians (64%) are identified by the study as evangelicals in terms of identity and beliefs. The report defines practising Christians as people who attend church at least monthly, and who pray and read the Bible independently at least weekly.

In terms of the overall UK population, 11.4% identify as evangelicals (8 million people) - while 7.9% (5.5 million people) can be defined as “broad evangelicals”. Broad evangelicals were defined as respondents who both hold evangelical beliefs and identify as an evangelical. Some 14.1% of the UK population have evangelical beliefs (9.9%).

A minority (3.8%, or 2.6 million people) are “classic evangelicals” - respondents who strongly hold evangelical beliefs, identify as an evangelical, and are part of Protestant traditions.

Young adults were the most likely age group to be evangelical. Among classic evangelicals, 43% are under 35, including 19.4% aged 18 to 24 and 24.1% aged 25 to 34, while 41% of broad evangelicals are under 35.

Nearly a third (30%) of evangelicals are from ethnic minority backgrounds, compared with 17% of the wider UK adult population.

Over a quarter (27.9%) of classic evangelicals are black and respondents from this ethnic group were particularly comfortable with the evangelical label - 63% would be comfortable describing themselves that way.

The research reveals a notable male majority among evangelicals, contrasting with the traditional picture of UK church attendance. Specifically, 61.6% of classic evangelicals are male, and 59.8% of broad evangelicals.

Pentecostals form the largest denominational group among classic evangelicals, at 29%.

Anglicans account for 17% of classic evangelicals and 24% of broad evangelicals. Roman Catholics make up 19% of broad evangelicals, despite evangelicalism traditionally being understood as a Protestant movement.

The Evangelical Alliance said the findings were “incredibly encouraging news”.

“At a time of widely reported decline in religion, the statistics tell a different story,” the report reads.

“Evangelical Christianity is thriving among young people, ethnic minority populations and men.

“The UK church is growing, and this looks set to continue, given the demographics.”

The “Understanding UK Evangelicals” report was published to coincide with the 180th anniversary of the Evangelical Alliance, which was founded in 1846. It was conducted by Whitestone Insight between 25 February and 8 March 2026, drawing on responses from 8,407 UK adults, including 3,804 people who identify as Christian.

Gavin Calver, CEO of the Evangelical Alliance, said: “The evangelical church in the UK is thriving: it’s young, diverse, and growing. This research shows that evangelicals make up almost two-thirds of practising Christians in the UK and remain at the heart of church life every Sunday.

“It gives us real confidence that evangelicals will continue to shape the future of the church, and that the Evangelical Alliance will keep standing strong and speaking up on behalf of this vibrant movement.”

Danny Webster, director of advocacy and research at the Evangelical Alliance, said:

"For years, the word 'evangelical' has often been misunderstood or reduced to political stereotypes imported from the United States. This research tells a very different story. This landmark research provides an accurate understanding of who evangelicals in the UK are.

“We have measured how many Christians identify as evangelicals, and how many share the common beliefs of evangelicals, and the result is a vivid picture of a young, diverse group, spanning every denomination.

“It's a movement united not by politics, but by a shared commitment to Jesus Christ and making Him known."