Book of writings by Pope Leo XIV published

Pope Leo at his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day address in St Peter's Square. (Photo: Vatican Media)

A book of writings by Pope Leo XIV has been published across the English-speaking world.

Freedom Under Grace: Reflections on the Spiritual Tradition That Formed Me contains homilies, addresses and text written prior to Leo XIV’s election as pope.

Robert Francis Prevost, as he then was, had no published works prior to his election and so the new book has been presented as a glimpse into what has influenced him over the years.

As well as being released in physical form, an e-book and audiobook version have also been released. The homilies and addresses are read by comedian Stephen Colbert, who is also known for his Catholic faith. The main text of the book is read by Scott Brick.

The book contains the now-pope’s responses to events such as the 9/11 terror attacks, to new political ideologies, and to ever present issues such as poverty and human rights.

In addition, there are writings from Prevost’s time as head of the Order of Saint Augustine, a role he held for over a decade from 2001 to 2013. While Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, was known as the first Jesuit pope, Leo XIV is the first Augustinian pope.

The Augustinian Order takes its name from Saint Augustine of Hippo, the fourth-fifth century Christian theologian and bishop. Revered in Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox traditions, Augustine was one of the most influential thinkers in Christian history. Among his many contributions, he profoundly shaped Western Christian theology of the Trinity and divine grace, helped lay important foundations for what would become the Christian tradition of just war theory, and produced major theological and philosophical works such as The City of God.

Pope Leo refers to Saint Augustine as his “spiritual father”, and according to the publisher, the new book “advances a vision for life rooted in community, solidarity, and service to marginalized communities”.

The publisher added, “The book showcases Prevost’s pastoral heart for those he shepherds now as Pope Leo XIV and those he shepherded on his journey toward the papacy.”