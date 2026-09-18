Exeter Cathedral service to celebrate Britain's fishermen and women

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Britain's fishing industry will come together in Exeter next month for the country's first National Harvest of the Sea.

The inaugural service will be held at Exeter Cathedral at 6.00pm on Sunday, 11 October, bringing together fishermen and women, fishing families, seafood businesses, coastal communities and members of the public from across the UK.

Organisers hope the event will establish a new annual tradition celebrating the harvest from Britain's seas alongside the country's long-established harvest celebrations for farming.

The service will recognise not only those who go to sea to catch fish and shellfish, but also the thousands of people working ashore in the wider seafood industry, including fish markets, processors, merchants, transport operators, engineers, boatyards, wholesalers, fishmongers and restaurants.

The event is being held in partnership with Love British Food and supported by Seafish, the UK's public body supporting the seafood industry.

The Dean of Exeter will take the service, while the Bishop of Exeter will preach.

Helen Lovell-Smith, The Fishermen's Mission Area Manager for Devon, will also take part and give blessings for the fishing industry, fishing families and coastal communities.

Colin Faulkner, Chief Executive of Seafish, will give a reading.

The event has received a letter of support from Queen Camilla, although she will not attend the service in person.

The organisers say the National Harvest of the Sea is intended to recognise the importance of fishing to Britain's food, culture and coastal communities.

Adrian Bartlett, one of the event's organisers and Director of the Plymouth Fishing & Seafood Association, said the occasion was an opportunity to recognise an industry that had never previously had its own national harvest celebration.

“Having spent nearly forty years in the fishing industry, I've seen first-hand the dedication, resilience and pride of the men and women who put to sea in all conditions to provide food for our nation,” he said.

“National Harvest of the Sea is about changing that. It's about recognising the people behind every catch, from the crews at sea to the families and businesses ashore who keep our coastal communities alive.

“This is a celebration of our heritage, our seafood and our future.”

Bartlett said he hoped the event would become a lasting national tradition.

“Whether you're part of the fishing industry or simply appreciate the value of British seafood, I invite you to join us at Exeter Cathedral and be part of this historic first National Harvest of the Sea,” he said.

Lovell-Smith said the event would also provide an opportunity to remember generations of fishing families.

“For generations, fishing families have lived by the seasons of the sea, yet until now there has never been a national service dedicated to giving thanks for the harvest from our waters,” she said.

“At the Fishermen's Mission, we see first-hand both the rewards and the challenges of life in the fishing industry.

“This service is about giving thanks, remembering those who have gone before us, supporting those who continue to fish today, and recognising the families and coastal communities who stand beside them.”

Alexia Robinson, founder and chief executive of Love British Food, said the new event would complement Britain's traditional harvest celebrations.

“British farming and agriculture have long been recognised through our national harvest celebrations, and it is only fitting that we now also celebrate the harvest of our seas,” she said.

“Britain's fishermen and women harvest one of our greatest natural resources, providing sustainable, nutritious seafood while supporting coastal communities and our food security.”

Colin Faulkner said Exeter was an appropriate location for the first national celebration because of the region's role in the UK's seafood industry.

“It's fitting that the event is taking place at the wonderful Exeter Cathedral, which is in a part of the country that plays an important role in the UK’s seafood harvest,” he said.

“Fishing lies at the heart of many coastal communities around the UK, but its contribution reaches much further than our coastline. It supports jobs and businesses throughout the seafood supply chain, provides nutritious food and forms an important part of our shared heritage.”

The National Harvest of the Sea will take place on the final day of British Food Fortnight, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

A separate National Harvest Service giving thanks for Britain's farmers will be held at St Mary's Church in Nantwich on the same day.

The Exeter event will also feature the Pride in the Seas England exhibition, developed by Dr Sarah Coulthard of Newcastle University's School of Natural and Environmental Sciences.

The exhibition features 23 fishermen and scientists from the English coast and explores the people, knowledge and relationships connecting fishing communities, science and the sea.

Traditional fishing skills will also be represented, with Dave French showcasing the heritage craft of withy pot making, which has been passed down through generations of fishing communities.

Organisers are encouraging people from across Devon and beyond to attend, whether they work in the fishing and seafood industry, have family connections to fishing or simply want to support Britain's coastal communities and maritime heritage.

Admission to the service is free and everyone is welcome.

Donations received during the service will support The Fishermen's Mission and Exeter Cathedral.