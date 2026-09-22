Concerns for Pakistani teenage boy allegedly forced into Islam

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An organization devoted to protecting the rights of Christians in Pakistan has “serious child-protection concerns” following reports that a teenage boy who has been separated from his Christian family after supposedly converting to Islam, possibly under coercion.

Sagar Masih, 15, was working in a factory in Sheikhupura, Punjab, in order to support his family.

It was in this factory that Masih was, according to his parents, pressured into abandoning Christianity and becoming a Muslim. Masih was allegedly encouraged to recite Islamic prayers and was offered “incentives” to convert.

When Masih failed to return to his family they searched for him for a number of days, eventually seeing him with Islamic clerics on video footage.

When they contacted the police, the family claim that they received conflicting information as to when and how their son could be returned to them.

It remains unclear what Masih’s position is, with some reports stating he wished to return to his family, but was not permitted to do so, and others indicating that his mother has pleaded with him to return home, to no avail.

The family have been told that the issue will have to be decided in court.

The case has drawn the interest of the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS), an interdenominational Christian organisation concerned with the rights of Christians in Pakistan.

Nasir Saeed, Director of CLAAS-UK, said, “We are deeply concerned for Sagar’s safety and welfare. He is only 15 years old and must first and foremost be treated as a child in need of protection. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, but religious freedom must genuinely be free. There can be no place for coercion, threats, inducements or exploitation of a child’s poverty and vulnerability.

“We are particularly concerned about the growing number of cases involving underage Christian boys allegedly being converted to Islam. The issue of forced conversion is often associated with Christian girls, but boys can also be extremely vulnerable, particularly when poverty forces them into employment at a young age and places them under the influence of adults outside their families.”

Saeed called for a full investigation to determine exactly what happened in the case and to ensure that, if Masih indeed converted, it was not done under “pressure, inducement or undue influence”.

Masih’s parents said, “We do not want anything else. We only want our son back.”