Proposed 'Babies bill' is about 'supporting' families during first 1,001 days of life

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The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has thrown its support behind a so-called “Babies Bill” that would provide additional support to babies, parents and carers from the moment of conception until a child turns two.

The Infants, Parents and Carers Bill has been put forward as a private member’s bill by Conservative MP Desmond Swayne. The bill aims to provide support during the first 1,001 days of a child’s life from the point of conception.

The bill had its first reading in June, with Swayne explaining his motivations to the BBC: "We spend so much time picking up pieces later in life - whereas if we'd supported children and parents earlier in life, perhaps those problems could have been avoided later."

With second reading due to be held on 4 September, SPUC urged its supporters to get behind the bill and encourage their own MPs to support it.

The group said the bill was about “supporting” rather than “judging” families, adding that it believed the 1,001 days approach is the correct one.

“The 1,001 Critical Days - from pregnancy to age two - are a time of astonishing growth. During this short window, a baby’s brain develops faster than at any other stage, laying the foundations for lifelong health, learning and wellbeing," it said.

SPUC pointed to “decades of research” that indicates that the first two years of a person’s life are key in shaping them physically, mentally and emotionally.

“A baby’s relationships, environment and experiences during this time shape everything from their stress response system to their immune system, and their social, emotional and cognitive development," it said.

“This period helps set the foundations for a child’s cognitive, emotional and physical development. Timely, high-quality support for babies and families can improve outcomes and help address health inequalities.

"Babies need to feel safe and secure to thrive, and their parents and carers need access to trusted support early to meet their babies’ needs.”