Six injured after sign falls at Christian festival

Staff writer
Big Church Festival
A previous Big Church Festival. This year's festival was sold out. (Photo: Big Church Festival)

Six people have been injured after a sign reportedly fell at the Big Church Festival in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Wiston Park, near Steyning, shortly after 3.30pm on Friday following reports that a sign had fallen and struck a number of people.

Organisers said in a statement that a "serious incident" had occurred at the site and that it was working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities.

The remainder of Friday’s programme was cancelled and organisers asked day visitors to leave the site, while campers were told to return to their campsite and await further information.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been directly impacted by the incident," they said. 

"We understand this will be deeply disappointing for the thousands who have joined us at the festival."

They added, "We are grateful for the understanding, patience, and prayers of our community at this time."

South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews, critical care paramedics and specialist response teams are currently on scene with six patients confirmed so far."

The annual Christian music and worship festival began on Friday and had been due to continue until Sunday. Organisers said further announcements would be made "as more information becomes available".

The line-up at this year's sold-out festival included some of the biggest names in Christian music including Lauren Daigle, CeCe Winans, Bethel Music, Lecrae and For King and Country. 

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