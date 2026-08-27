Dolly Parton’s lifelong Christian faith: ‘My music was more my ministry than a job’

(Photo: Instagram/DollyParton)

Country music legend Dolly Parton, who has died at the age of 80, was known around the world for songs including ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, but behind her decades-long career was a Christian faith that she frequently described as central to her life.

Parton died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, according to her family, bringing to an end a career that spanned more than six decades and made her one of the most recognisable figures in country music.

Born in rural Tennessee in 1946 as one of 12 children, she was raised in a deeply religious family. Her maternal grandfather, Rev Jake Owens, was a Pentecostal preacher, and church formed an important part of her childhood, with the future country star singing publicly from an early age.

Her faith remained with her as her career took her far beyond the Tennessee mountains.

In a 2017 interview with CBN News, she described Christianity as a guiding influence on her work and the decisions she made.

“My faith has always been so important to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very religious family, my grandpa was a preacher, I'm not religious as much as I am spiritual.”

Prayer was a big part of her life.

“I pray every day. I pray about everything,” she continued. “I ask God to lead me and guide me in all the decisions I make - and to bring all the good and right people into my life and to let me do something to glorify God and uplift mankind.”

In a 2020 interview with ‘Marie Claire’, Parton revealed that she often rose at around 3am and spent some of the quietest hours of the morning writing and doing what she called her “spiritual work”.

Parton also believed there was a spiritual dimension to the warmth and connection that audiences found in her.

When ‘Vogue’ asked her in 2016 what she thought people saw in her, she replied: “I really like to think it’s God spark.”

She continued: “I really do ask God every single day to let me do something, say something, be something that matters to somebody else. To make somebody feel good. To let people see a spark of love. God is love, that’s the scripture. I remember believing in my childhood that through God all things are possible.

“I’m not a religious person. I’m a sinner like everybody else. But I do believe that there is something greater. I try to find the good. All those good Christian people who have something to say about everybody, I think: Well, where’s your religion? You’re taught not to judge, and you’re supposed to love your neighbour like yourself. I want to be loved, and so I try to love everybody.”

Parton’s faith was also deeply intertwined with her songwriting.

Gospel music had been present from the beginning of her life, and in 1971 she released her first gospel album, ‘Golden Streets of Glory’.

It featured songs including ‘I Believe’, ‘Lord Hold My Hand’, ‘Heaven’s Just a Prayer Away’, ‘Book of Life’ and ‘Yes, I See God’.

Even as her mainstream career grew, Christian themes continued to appear in her music.

Writing in her 2020 book, ‘Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’, Parton described entering what she called her “God space” when writing songs, saying: “I feel like I’m closest to God when I write.”

Reflecting on moments of unexpected inspiration, she added: “Hey, thank You, Lord. I know I didn’t think of that.”

Towards the later years of her career, Parton became particularly open about her desire to record explicitly Christian music.

In 2019, after releasing several faith-centred collaborations, she said she believed God was leading her in that direction.

“I’ve just felt like God was calling me into that,” she said.

“I’ve always felt like my music was more my ministry than a job,” she continued, explaining that she hoped to use her influence “to brighten the world a little bit”.

That period produced some of Ms Parton’s most prominent Christian collaborations.

She joined Christian duo For King and Country for a new version of ‘God Only Knows’, a song centred on God’s love for people experiencing loneliness, shame and despair. The collaboration won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2020.

Parton also recorded ‘There Was Jesus’ with Christian singer Zach Williams. The song reflects on recognising the enduring presence of Jesus through hardship, loneliness and life’s unexpected turns.

The collaboration became her first number one on Billboard’s Christian charts and later won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song in 2021.

She also recorded ‘Faith’ with electronic duo Galantis and Mr Probz, while her 2020 Christmas album included her rendition of the Christian song ‘Mary, Did You Know?’

Ms Parton’s Christian faith also shaped the way she approached suffering and death.

That became particularly apparent following the death of her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

Speaking about her grief later that year, Parton said her belief in eternal life gave her hope that their separation would not be permanent.

“I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,” she told the Associated Press. “And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together.”

Those words have taken on added poignancy following Parton’s own death.

In a video posted to X by her family announcing her death, her nephew Bryan Seaver reflected on her Christian hope, saying: “Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.”

From her childhood in rural Tennessee to the heights of international fame, Parton remained open about the Christian faith that shaped her life, music and enduring sense of hope.