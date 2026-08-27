Church of Scotland considers giving up historic abbey to government care

Abbey Church, Dunfermline. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

The Church of Scotland has asked the Scottish government to take over the running of Abbey Church of Dunfermline in Fife.

The church was built in the 19th century to replace the eastern section of Dunfermline Abbey, which had fallen into ruin after being sacked in 1560.

The church is part of the Dunfermline Abbey complex, an extremely significant historical and religious site, and the final resting place of one of Scotland’s most well-known monarchs, Robert the Bruce.

Earlier this year the Church of Scotland’s leadership warned that the financial viability of some of its historic buildings was under threat thanks to the end of the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme (LPWGS).

Such warnings are increasingly being borne out. Last week the Church announced that it had transferred ownership of the 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral to a community group.

Now the Church has asked Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to manage Abbey Church, saying that it is no longer “financially sustainable” for the congregation of just over 400 people to pay for the upkeep.

Over the next three to five years, the church needs around £4 million just to keep the building wind and watertight.

The proposal to transfer management of the building to HES also comes with an £18 million redevelopment plan aimed at turning the property into a heritage destination.

Parish minister Rev Dr MaryAnn Rennie said, “Dunfermline Abbey has been a home for worship and service for almost a millennium. This proposal to move the Abbey Church into state care will help secure its mission and preserve its magnificent built heritage for generations to come.

"However, the current model for looking after the building is unsustainable.”

While the Church of Scotland has spoken positively about the transfer of some of its historic properties, others have not been so happy.

In response to the transfer of Brechin Cathedral, Marcus Walker, co-founder of Save the Parish, tweeted, “They’re bragging about it!” followed by three angry face emojis.