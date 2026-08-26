David Campanale seeks almost £790,000 in compensation from Lib Dems

Staff writer
David Campanale
David Campanale

David Campanale, the Liberal Democrat candidate at the centre of an a religious discrimination scandal, has demanded almost £790,000 in damages from the party, which has previously admitted to unlawful religious discrimination.

Campanale was deselected as the party's prospective MP candidate for Sutton and Cheam, and replaced by Luke Taylor MP ahead of the 2024 general election. Mr Taylor is still the Lib Dem MP for Sutton and Cheam. 

Campanale, a lay Anglican and former BBC journalist, launched legal action after an alleged two-year campaign against him by local party members and LGBT activists. In the complaint, Campanale alleged that he had been “mocked and abused in relation to his beliefs”.

After a four-year legal battle, the party admitted unlawful religious discrimination and agreed to pay legal costs.

However, now the amount of compensation is being disputed. The Guardian reports that it has seen Campanale’s schedule of loss. The document demands £788,740.75, including interest, as compensation for injury to feelings, aggravated damages, past and future earnings, the loss of an MP’s pension, counselling costs and the “loss of a chance”, or “loss of political capital”.

In response, the Liberal Democrats have described this claim as “grossly inflated and egregious”, with lawyers for the party arguing instead that he should receive £14,000 for injury to feelings, while nothing should be awarded for aggravated damages, past and future loss of earnings, the MP’s pension and the loss of political capital.

During his battle with the party Campanale claimed that he received a phone call from Taylor, his replacement, in which Taylor told him the Liberal Democrats were being built into a “secular party” with no place for Christians.

From 2015 to 2017 the party was led by Tim Farron, who has made no secret of the importance of Christianity to his life. Farron stepped down after just two years in the job, stating that leading the party had become incompatible with his Christian faith, with homosexuality being the flashpoint.

For weeks Farron was pressed by the media on whether he believed gay sex to be a sin. Farron eventually said he did not believe so, however after stepping down from the leadership, he retracted this statement, saying he had made it “foolishly and wrongly” while under considerable pressure.

The Lib Dems have insisted that they are an inclusive party and that Christians are welcome. 

54% OFF
Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper
$21.99 $47.99
60% OFF
G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt
$7.92 $19.99
41% OFF
Mobile Rolling Clothing Rack with Wheels - Perfect for Home and Office
$20.79 $34.99
30% OFF
Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks
$32.89 $46.99
46% OFF
Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout
$12.91 $23.99
40% OFF
Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction
$29.99 $49.99
52% OFF
Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer
$11.99 $24.99
35% OFF
Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts
$35.09 $53.99
24% OFF
MUCAR 892BT AI-Assisted Bidirectional OBD2 Scan Tool with ECU Coding (8" Touchscreen)
$479 $629.99
67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Former Bishop of Durham admits misconduct in handling of John Smyth allegations
Former Bishop of Durham admits misconduct in handling of John Smyth allegations

The former Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, has admitted to allegations of misconduct in connection to the handling of abuse claims against the late John Smyth.

David Campanale seeks almost £790,000 in compensation from Lib Dems
David Campanale seeks almost £790,000 in compensation from Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have previously admitted to unlawful religious discrimination.

Young people still see marriage as ‘ultimate sign of commitment’
Young people still see marriage as ‘ultimate sign of commitment’

Young adults remain strongly attracted to marriage despite falling marriage rates and the widespread acceptance of cohabitation.

Anna Faris says son has asked her to become a Christian
Anna Faris says son has asked her to become a Christian

The Scary Movie star suggested she was open to becoming a Christian "but it’s going to take a whole lot of long conversations".

Today's Top Deals

Coostar Men's Orthopedic Slip On Loafers – Hands-Free Casual Walking Shoes with Arch Support, Non-Slip Sole, Breathable Canvas Upper

$21.99
$47.99 54% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Boys Athletic Rash Guard Shirt – UPF 50+ Dry Fit Swim & Sports T-Shirt, Short Sleeve Crew Neck for Soccer, Baseball, Basketball & Undershirt

$7.92
$19.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Mobile Rolling Clothing Rack with Wheels - Perfect for Home and Office

$20.79
$34.99 41% OFF
View Deal

Lumbar Support Pillow for Car with Headrest – Memory Foam Full-Length S-Curve Back & Neck Cushion for Long Drives, Fits Cars, SUVs & Trucks

$32.89
$46.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Soothfeel Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry Athletic Shorts in 9", 7" & 5" Inseams for Basketball, Gym & Workout

$12.91
$23.99 46% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slip On Walking Shoes – Hands-Free Casual Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Stable Base, Breathable Knit Upper, Non-Slip Traction

$29.99
$49.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt – Long Sleeve Quick Dry Hiking & Running Shirt with Thumb Holes, Lightweight Moisture-Wicking Rash Guard Base Layer

$11.99
$24.99 52% OFF
View Deal

Vilanva Women's Walking Shoes – Cushioned Lightweight Running Sneakers with Slip-Resistant Sole, Breathable Woven Upper for Everyday Wear & Workouts

$35.09
$53.99 35% OFF
View Deal

MUCAR 892BT AI-Assisted Bidirectional OBD2 Scan Tool with ECU Coding (8" Touchscreen)

$479
$629.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal