Fundraising appeal grows for family of pastor killed at Christian festival

Duncan Williams
Robert Guanco
Robert Guanco was killed when a sign fell at the Big Church Festival. (Photo: GoFundMe)

A 41-year-old pastor from Eastbourne has died after a large sign fell on people at a Christian festival in West Sussex.

Robert Guanco died at the scene of the incident at the Big Church Festival at Wiston Park, near Steyning, on Friday afternoon.

Six other people were injured and four were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Mr Guanco was a pastor at Jesus the Living Water Church in Eastbourne.

The church described him as “a faithful servant of God, a loving husband to Isay, a devoted and caring father to Ellie, and a blessing to so many people whose lives he touched”.

It added: “His life, his faith, his love, and his service to God will never be forgotten.”

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support his wife and daughter.

The festival, which describes itself as the UK's biggest Christian festival, was due to continue until Sunday but organisers cancelled the remainder of the event following the incident.

Festival organisers said they were “devastated” and that their thoughts were with those affected, their families and friends, and everyone who witnessed what happened.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the site at about 15:38 BST on Friday following reports that a large sign had fallen and injured people.

The Health and Safety Executive and local authority have been informed and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who died, and all others who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

He said thousands of people had been at the festival and urged anyone with information or relevant video footage to contact police.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, said she was “sad and shocked” to hear about the incident.

“I pray for his family, friends and loved ones as they grieve,” she said.

“I pray for those receiving treatment, and the healthcare workers looking after them.

“And I pray too for the other festival-goers, staff and event organisers as they come to terms with these tragic events.”

Gospel singer CeCe Winans, who was among the festival's headliners, also offered prayers for those affected.

“Our prayers are with everyone impacted by what happened at Big Church Festival in England,” she said.

“We pray for the families of those injured and the lost. We pray for the event staff. We pray for the emergency crews who responded.”

The festival was founded in 2009 and attracts thousands of people for Christian music, worship and teaching.

A GoFundMe appeal has already raised nearly £50,000 towards a £35,000 target, with donations continuing to come in from people wanting to support the family.

The investigation into causes of the collapse is continuing.

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